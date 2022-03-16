Minecraft collaborates with Lacoste to create custom map in Bedrock Edition

Recently, Minecraft announced its massive collaboration with the well-known fashion company Lacoste. Both the companies are joining hands in creating a brand new clothing lineup and a fun custom map for the Bedrock Edition.

The custom map will be completely free of cost, and players can download it from inside the game itself.

Minecraft @Minecraft



redsto.ne/croco Our friends @LACOSTE have created one very snappy map; featuring parkour, tennis and, of course, crocodiles! Now, it’s your chance to explore their world: Croco Island. #LacostexMinecraft Our friends @LACOSTE have created one very snappy map; featuring parkour, tennis and, of course, crocodiles! Now, it’s your chance to explore their world: Croco Island. #LacostexMinecraft🐊 redsto.ne/croco https://t.co/bSbk9ztzOv

Lacoste is one of the most famous clothing companies that focuses on tennis sportswear. Tennis player Rene Lacoste founded it in 1933. This is a huge collaboration between the two companies.

Minecraft makes a custom map in Bedrock Edition for their collaboration with Lacoste

Minecraft released their brand new map on Bedrock Edition called 'Croco Island' in collaboration with the huge fashion company. This map will be completely free of cost and available on all Bedrock Edition platforms.

Since it is an official Mojang map made by Blockception (official Minecraft Partners), it will be vast and full of exciting features and minigames.

Tennis Court

Tennis court in the map (Image via Mojang YouTube)

As the fashion company has a considerable history in tennis sportswear, Mojang didn't leave the opportunity to make a detailed tennis court on Croco Island. Players can play on this court in several ways.

They can practice their shots when alone or play a whole match with other players and friends.

Parkour

Parkour (Image via Mojang YouTube)

One of the most famous minigames in the Sandbox title has been Parkour Run. Nearly all multiplayer servers have this game mode. Hence, it is also present on Croco Island.

Players can jump, climb and sprint through several challenging terrains to complete the game.

Explore the Croco Island

The main city (Image via Mojang YouTube)

Besides all the exciting minigames, players can explore the entire island in several ways. There are custom cars, bicycles, and jet skies from which players can move about the map. They can also visit custom-made Lacoste stores and buildings in the main city area.

30 brand new skins

New skins (Image via Mojang YouTube)

Since Mojang is collaborating with a fashion company, the new map includes 30 different types of skins. Players get all kinds of Lacoste apparel in the game to try. Some t-shirts even have a small crocodile in the center, which is a nod to the company's logo.

