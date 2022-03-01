5 basic parkour tips for Minecraft beginners

Minecraft is a vast open-world sandbox game where players can traverse for hours on end. Since different biomes have different terrains, it challenges players to jump and run in unique ways. Many multiplayer servers have dedicated parkour maps for players to master their movement skills in the game.

Having a basic knowledge of parkour in Minecraft is important, whether in a single-player world or on a server. Having great parkour skills can save players from dangerous situations like fighting strong hostile mobs or other players in a game mode. With that in mind, here are five basic tips to learn parkour in Minecraft as a beginner.

Top 5 tips to learn parkour in Minecraft as a beginner

5) Awareness of the character's body

Player must be aware of the shoulders and head of the character (Image via Minecraft)

As players jump and sprint, they may get stuck in certain places just because of a slight misjudgement of a block's edge. To avoid this, they should first get a feel for their character's hitbox and see where they are getting stuck.

Once players have an idea of their character's width and length, they will be able to squeeze through every hole and land every jump. They can do so by practicing their jumps and going through tight holes to see where they are getting stuck.

4) Crouch after landing

Always crouch when you land (Image via Minecraft)

After a jump, players might slide a little and even fall off the block. To avoid this, they must always hold down crouch whenever they land anywhere. This will ensure that they do not fall. This simple trick can save players in various parkour scenarios.

3) Master mouse movements

Always point to the correct direction before jumping (Image via Minecraft)

Moving the mouse accurately can be a game-changer when performing parkour of any kind. With a mouse, players can move the player's direction in the way they're heading. Players can miss several jumps just because their mouse is moving too fast or too slow, so it is important to set the right sensitivity, and practice with it.

2) Different types of jumps

Sprint for longer jumps (Image via Minecraft)

As players play the game, they will quickly understand that there are two types of jumps: normal walking jump and sprinting jump. When players jump while walking, they can cover two blocks, whereas if players jump while sprinting, they can jump over four blocks.

This information should be on the player's mind when doing parkour. There will be several situations where players need to jump while walking, and vice versa.

1) Time your jump

Players must jump right before a block's edge to cover maximum distance (Image via Mojang)

Probably the most important trick that players must always practice is timing their jumps perfectly. They need to have an understanding of where the edge of the block is so that they can perfectly time their jump right before it. Gradually, players will get accustomed to the rhythm that determines when they should press space in various parkour scenarios to maintain maximum speed.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

