5 best Minecraft servers for Parkour (2022)

While Minecraft parkour servers are certainly not new, they have become increasingly popular thanks to appearances on viral YouTube and TikTok videos. Parkour servers contain maps full of obstacles that must be overcome with movement techniques such as running, jumping, and climbing.

Parkour servers are not just great fun for seasoned experts, but also beginners thanks to their wide variety of maps with different levels of difficulty. Most parkour servers also offer other fun modes such as speedrun parkour, where players must race against the clock to beat the map.

Those in search of a great Minecraft parkour server to play on are in the right place. This list will highlight five of the absolute best servers to try out for an awesome parkour session.

Top 5 best Minecraft parkour servers to play in 2022

5) Mox MC

IP Address: moxmc.net

Mox MC is a brilliant server for parkour (Image via Mojang)

Mox MC is surely one of the best Minecraft servers for parkour. It offers a huge variety of different fun maps and usually has thousands of players online during peak times of the day. There are also awesome rewards for completing parkour maps, such as stylish hats, tags, and even customized items.

In order to access parkour portion of this server, players can simply use the command "/warp parkour". This will bring them to the parkour server and players can then complete all of the parkour maps that their heart desires.

IP Address: moxmc.net

4) ParkourCraft

IP Address: parkourcraft.com

ParkourCraft is a dedicated server to practice parkour skills (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to parkour servers in Minecraft, what could be better than the dedicated ParkourCraft? This server has hundreds of different parkour maps for players to enjoy, each of which is unique in some way to the next.

To be exact, there's an incredible 228 unique parkour maps to play here, each ranging in difficulty and theme. No matter how skilled or novice players are at parkour, there's definitely something on this server to suit everybody.

IP Address: parkourcraft.com

3) Snapcraft

IP Address: snapcraft.net

Snapcraft offers a huge variety of game modes, including parkour (Image via Mojang)

Snapcraft is a long-running Minecraft server network that offers a huge variety of different game modes including Prisons, Skyblock, Factions, and of course, Parkour.

Although Snapcraft isn't most famously known for its parkour game mode, it's a brilliant option and somewhat of a hidden gem in the parkour scene. There are dozens of great custom parkour courses to complete here, each progressively harder than the previous one. For anyone looking for a tried and tested server to jump into some parkour fun, this is certainly a great option.

IP Address: snapcraft.net

2) Minr Parkour

Server IP: zero.minr.org

Minr is a classic server and is 10 years old (Image via Mojang)

Minr is, by far, the oldest server on this list and is actually one of the oldest servers in all of Minecraft. Some of the parkour maps on this server are over 10 years old, which is quite an impressive feat to say the least.

Regarding gameplay, Minr offers loads of parkour maps, mazes, puzzles, and other fun challenges for players to complete. There are hours of thrilling content to explore on this server, so enthusiastic players should definitely give it a shot.

IP Address: zero.minr.org

1) JumpCraft

Server IP: play.jumpcraft.org

Jumpcraft has a brilliant assortment of obstacle maps (Image via Mojang)

With an uptime of over 7 years, JumpCraft is undoubtedly one of the best dedicated parkour servers for Minecraft. There are over 800 parkour courses to complete on this server, each boasting a different theme.

Furthermore, all of the 800+ unique parkour courses on JumpCraft are sorted by difficulty, ranging from "Easy" all the way up to "Extreme". Extreme courses are designed to be incredibly challenging and only the most skilled parkour artists stand even a small chance of completing them.

For anyone looking for a parkour server to play on, it's almost impossible to go wrong with JumpCraft. There are even different parkour based game modes to try out, such as parkour challenges, sky-parkour, dropper, and more.

IP Address: play.jumpcraft.org

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Atul S