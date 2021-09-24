5 best Minecraft servers with Mazes

Minecraft servers with mazes are highly popular and allow players to gain some kind of reward.

Maze servers are also a blast to play with friends, and a few of them require teamwork for completion.

The list below will showcase some of the best Minecraft servers that offer mazes, all of which are freely available to join.

Top 5 Minecraft Maze servers

5) Purple Priso (Server IP Address: purpleprison.net)

Purple Prison offers a variety of fun mazes to complete (Image via Mojang)

Purple Prison is a highly popular server, boasting thousands of concurrent players. Although the main gamemode is prison, there's several other fun ones to enjoy on this server, including parkour, dropper, and of course: mazes.

With several different maze maps that vary in difficulty, Purple Prison is truly one of the best Minecraft servers on this list.

Those looking to get started with some maze fun can join the server and simply type /warp maze.

4) Labyrinth of Sodrin (Server IP Address: mc.sordrin.com)

Labyrinth of Sodrin takes the cake for the biggest and most in-depth maze on this list with its colossal, serpentine-style map.

The map clocks in at an astounding 3100x3100 size and features over 40 custom plugins to help improve the maze experience. Completing the maze is no easy task, and players will be expected to navigate through booby traps, hidden rooms, puzzles, and many mysteries.

3) Advancius Network (Server IP Address: mc.advancius.net)

Only 0.5% of players have completed the Advancius Maze (Image via Mojang)

According to Advancius Network, this is the hardest maze ever created within Minecraft, boasting a completion rate of just 0.5 percent.

It is definitely not for the faint of heart and has multiple tricks throughout its design to throw players off.Featuring several PVE elements, challengers will also need to fight off hoards of hostile mobs while inside this maze.

If all that doesn't sound like enough of a challenge, players should note that this maze also requires adept parkour skills for completion.

2) CakeCraft MazeRunner (Server IP Address: tmr.cakecraft.us)

Fans of Minecraft horror might be interested in this recreation of Maze Runner, a popular 2014 sci-fi action movie.

The only way to escape this cursed maze is by collecting eight different keys which are scattered around its different sections.

Of course, this is more difficult than it sounds. Challengers will be required to solve puzzles whilst remaining vigilant to the many threats that lurk within this maze.

1) MoxMC (Server IP Address: moxmc.net)

Mox MC offers great PvP and non PvP enabled maze maps (Image via Minecraft)

Last but definitely not least is MoxMC, perennially found at the top of a Minecraft list dedicated to maze servers.

MoxMC features many unique mazes for players to complete, each ranging in difficulty, design, and theme. Those skilled in PvP might also be interested in checking out one of its several PvP enabled mazes.

These mazes are great fun, allowing players to collect loot and battle with others in riveting deathmatches.

Minecraft comprises multiple servers dedicated to each user's interests. The ones on this list are replete with fun mechanics and features that will surely satiate a player's love for maze maps.

Note: Servers in this article are listed in no particular order. The opinions are subjective.

