Top 5 rarest loot items in Minecraft

Over the years, Minecraft has received many updates. Every update brings new blocks and items to the ever-expanding list in Minecraft. Players can obtain items in various ways: killing mobs, mining blocks and looting chests.

In Minecraft, naturally generated chests contain some of the rarest loot items in Minecraft. Almost everything in Minecraft has a rarity level. Depending on their rarity level, things can be found commonly, such as dirt and stone, or rarely like diamonds, gold, etc.

Loot chests can contain both common items and rare items. Due to this, players should always check every chest they find in their Minecraft journey. This article showcases some of the rarest loot items in Minecraft.

Rare loot items in Minecraft

5) Pigstep music disc

Pigstep (Image via Pinterest)

Pigstep music disc was added to Minecraft in the 1.16 Nether update. It is the first music disc not made by C418 but by Lena Raine instead. Pigstep is a funky hip-hop style music opposite of C418's creations.

Players can find pigstep music disc only in bastion remnants found in the Nether realm. Pigstep music discs have a 5.6% chance to be found in a generic bastion loot chest.

4) Diamonds

Diamonds in blacksmith's chest (Image via Minecraft)

Some beginners may not know that diamonds can be found in loot chests. Players can find diamonds in loot chests in mineshafts, bastion remnants, villages, strongholds, fortresses, shipwrecks, jungle temples, end cities, buried treasures and desert temples. Out of all of them, buried treasures have the highest chances of having diamonds.

3) Ancient debris

Ancient debris (Image via Reddit)

Ancient debris is among the rarest blocks in Minecraft. They generate at deep layers of the Nether biomes. Players can also obtain them by looting chests in bastion remnants. Ancient debris have a 13.5% chance to generate inside loot chests in bastion remnants.

2) Netherite ingot

Netherite ingot (Image via Reddit)

Netherite ingot is a rare item required for upgrading diamond gears to netherite. To craft one netherite ingot, players need four ancient scraps and four gold ingots.

Players can directly obtain netherite ingots by looting chests in bastion remnants. There is a 42.1% chance for a netherite ingot to generete in a bastion remnant's treasure chest.

1) Enchanted golden apple

Enchanted golden apples are definitely among the rarest items in Minecraft. It is an uncomfortable item that can only be found in a handful of structures. Players have a tiny chance to find an enchanted golden apple in dungeons, desert temples, ruined portals, woodland mansions, bastion remnants and manhunts.

Eating an enchanted golden apple grants players with Absorption IV, Regeneration II, Fire Resistance I and Resistance I for a certain amount of time.

