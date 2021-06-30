How to get pigstep music disc in Minecraft survival

Minecraft has hundreds of different items, with each update adding more new content. While many items are easy to obtain, like apples, rotten flesh and iron ingots, some can be pretty rare, like music discs.

Music discs are one of the oldest items in Minecraft. They have been available in the game ever since Java Edition Alpha. At first, Minecraft only had two music discs called "13" and "cat." In the official release of Minecraft 1.0, developers added more music discs.

Earlier, all music discs were made by Daniel "C418" Rosenfeld. But, in the 1.16 update, Lena Raine added her first music disc, Pigstep, to Minecraft. Unlike C418's creations, Pigstep packs a funky hip-hop-style beat.

How to get Pigstep music disc in Minecraft?

The Pigstep music disc added in the Minecraft nether update is different from the other discs already available in the game. Unlike most of the other music discs, pigstep cannot be obtained by killing a creeper using a skeleton. That's why automatic music discs do not produce pigstep.

The only way to obtain pigstep music disc is through looting chests inside bastion remnants. A generic bastion chest has around a 5% chance to generate with a pigstep music disc inside. Due to such low rates, players may have to go on a bastion hunting spree to find a pigstep music disc.

Bastion remnants are a nether-only structure filled with hoglins, piglins, and piglin brutes. While piglins can easily be distracted by some golden ingots, piglin brutes aren't that greedy. Players will have to loot and leave the bastion quickly. If not, they will find themselves surrounded by a horde of piglin brutes.

Piglin brutes look similar to regular piglins but have more HP, attack points, and intimidating black clothing. One piglin brute has 25 hearts of health and can deal up to 21 hearts of damage. Without a doubt, they are a formidable foe in a bastion with lava pools. Players should shoot and kill them from a safe distance whenever possible.

After defeating enemies or just speedrunning through the remnant, players have a chance to find the rare pigstep music disc. This funky music is definitely worth adding to a music collection. Players may find some piglins dancing after killing hoglins, which is the perfect time to play this hip-hop disc.

