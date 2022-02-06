How to do a 4 block jump in Minecraft Parkour?

Minecraft Parkour has long remained a popular activity in Minecraft. If there's one thing parkour fans can't get enough of, it's pulling off complex and aggravating jumps.

The massive popularity of parkour in Minecraft has also brought a plethora of complicated parkour maps. One of the hardest jumps to complete in these challenging maps is the 4 block jumps.

For those struggling with these specific jumps, this article will highlight precisely how to do a 4 block jump, undoubtedly one of the most challenging jumps in the game.

How to overcome the 4 block jump in Minecraft parkour?

First, it should be mentioned that there are, in fact, multiple ways in which players can perform a successful 4 block jump in parkour. However, not all of the individual methods are applicable in certain situations.

Those playing on parkour maps or Minecraft parkour servers may need to use several techniques below to complete a single parkour map.

With all methods, the primary way to overcome the 4 block jump reliably is via first gaining momentum. In most situations where there is a significant runway before the main jump, it can be done most easily by sprinting up to the leap and jumping once before the final 4 block jump is attempted.

4 block jump with a 1 block runway (Image via YouTube, eitan)

Another way to gain enough momentum is when there are at least 5 blocks to the side of the main 4 block jump. In this instance, players must jump at a slight angle to gain enough momentum before the final 4 block jump.

There are multiple ways to go about it when taking the jump straight on, with only one block available as a runway for the 4 block jump. Overall, the easiest way is to crouch onto the very edge of the block and jump without sprinting but to make sure to sprint right after successfully landing to gain enough momentum for the primary 4 block jump.

Overall, 4 block jumps are infamous for being incredibly difficult (Image via YouTube, swagster44)

While gamers most likely won't be able to pull this trick off every single time, following this strategy makes it relatively easy to clear 4 block jumps a fair deal of the time.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar