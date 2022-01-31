Easiest way to build a water elevator in Minecraft 1.18 version

Water elevators are a great help to a player in Minecraft. With the Minecraft 1.18 version, the world generation in the game has completely changed. The game features even taller mountains and deeper caves. Hence, players who frequently venture deep down into the caves might need a quick transportation method for going up and down.

A water elevator is a method which is used by players to go up and down a single block wide waterfall with the help of two blocks, soul sand and a magma block. Over the years, players have noticed the behavior of these blocks when they came in contact with water and used it to invent an elevator out of it.

How to easily build a water elevator in Minecraft 1.18 version

Making a water elevator in Minecraft 1.18 version is easy but players must remember certain things for it to work.

Items to have

Players can make two types of water elevators, underground, or above the ground. The items will slightly change depending on which type of elevator one is building. Here are the items to have before building any type of water elevator:

Soul Sand (for an upward elevator)

Magma Block (for a downward elevator)

Glass blocks (If players are making elevator above ground)

Loads of water buckets

Any type of door

Two types of water elevator

Two types of elevator (Image via Minecraft)

There are two types of water elevators, one which is used to go down, and one to come back up. The only difference between these two elevators is the block used to activate the elevator, which is either a soul sand or magma block. A soul sand block will make an upward elevator, and a magma block will make a downward elevator. Players can use both types of elevators to efficiently commute between two places.

How to make a water elevator

Single block tunnel for the elevator (Image via Minecraft)

Players will first need to make a single block vertical tunnel where the main water elevator will be present. This can either be done by digging a hole, or by placing glass blocks to make a single block tunnel. Then, players must place the soul sand block or magma block at the bottom of the elevator.

After this, players can start placing water inside the tunnel. The most important thing to remember is that each block of water should be a source and not flowing water. Meaning players will need to fill each and every block area with a separate water bucket, only then will the elevator work.

Finally, players can make a two block tall space for them to enter and exit the elevator. They can place a door so that no other mobs can go through. This way, players can easily make a water elevator in Minecraft 1.18 version.

