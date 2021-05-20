Top 5 uses of magma in Minecraft

In the fiery realms of Minecraft's nether dimensions, players will find an unusual block resembling lava. Magma blocks generate in all nether biomes as well as in the overworld. It can also be crafted using four magma creams.

Mojang added the magma block to the game in the Minecraft 1.10 update. These blocks are found in high numbers in the basalt delta biomes, compared to other nether biomes.

Players can also find magma blocks in the ravines of deep oceans, ruined portals, and underwater ruins.

The various uses of magma in Minecraft

#5 - Light source

Magma cube surrounded by magma blocks (Image via Reddit)

Magma blocks emit a light level of three, which is not enough to prevent hostile mobs from spawning. However, players can use magma blocks to create faint light sources for their base. It is perfect for making spooky and scary rooms with low light levels.

Magma blocks also have the property to burn infinitely longer, like netherracks. Players can light them up and use them as a fireplace for as long as they want.

#4 - Decoration

Ceiling made of magma (Image via u/weili876)

Magma blocks are similar in color to lava, not found in any other blocks. Players can use these blocks in their builds to give it a nether-like feel. Magma blocks look good with blackstone and netherrack.

#3 - Prevents mob

Mobs take damage on magma (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft, most mobs are halfwit and dumb. However, they have enough brainpower to know that walking over magma blocks deals damage. Mobs won't try to walk over magma.

Players can use magma blocks to prevent mobs from entering their base. It can also be used for safeguarding villagers. Using frost walker boots, players won't take any damage from magma.

#2 - Note blocks

Note blocks produce music (Image via Minecraft.net)

Note blocks are wonderful blocks that can produce music in Minecraft. It can create musical tunes for 16 different instruments, including guitars, xylophones, bass drums, and more.

Players can use magma to create bass drum sounds. Place a note block above a magma block to use for bass drums.

#1 - Water bubble columns

Watter bubble columns (Image via Sportskeeda)

In Minecraft, there are two types of water bubble columns. One pushes entities upward, while the other pulls them downwards. Magma blocks produce downward bubbles that pull the entity downwards.

Players can use a combination of magma and soul sand to create an elevator in Minecraft.