Top 5 rarest passive mobs in Minecraft 1.18 version

After the Minecraft 1.18 version, two new types of mobs were added to the game, totaling up to 73 different mobs. Each has varied behavior, like passive, neutral, or hostile. Although most passive mobs are easily found and seen in the world, some are rare.

Passive mobs mainly consist of natural animals like pigs, sheep, cows, etc. These are peaceful mobs that won't attack players. Even if players hurt them, they won't attack back. Instead, they'll just run away.

Most of these mobs are found in green biomes like plains, forests, jungles, etc. However, certain passive mobs are rare and can't be found easily.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Rarest passive mobs in Minecraft 1.18 version

5) Parrots

Parrots (Image via Minecraft)

Parrots are amusing and small passive mobs that can rarely be seen only in Jungle biomes in Minecraft 1.18 version. They can be attracted and tamed with any seed. After being tamed, they can sit on a player's shoulder. They can also mimic the sounds of other mobs like zombies and creepers.

4) Ocelots

Ocelots (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

This rare passive mob can only be found in jungle biomes in Minecraft 1.18 version. Ocelots are from the cat family but are bigger. They cannot be tamed, but players can gain their trust by feeding raw cod or salmon.

3) Pink Sheep

Pink sheep (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Pink sheep are identical to normal sheep, except they are pink in color. This is an extremely rare mob and only has a 0.16% chance of spawning in a world. Hence, whenever players find the rare mob, they keep it with them.

2) Skeleton Horse

Skeleton horses (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Skeleton Horses are extremely rare as they have a minimal chance of spawning after a lightning strike. They only spawn in the skeleton trap with skeleton horsemen riding them. If players defeat the skeleton horsemen, they can tame and keep the rare passive mob. These mobs will always have half a heartless health bar but can generally walk on underwater blocks.

1) Brown Mooshrooms

Red and brown Mooshrooms (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Mooshroom cows in Minecraft 1.18 version can be tough to find due to their rarity, but a brown mooshroom cow is even rarer. Red mooshroom cows usually spawn on Mushroom islands, but brown mooshrooms can only spawn when a red mooshroom cow is hit by lightning. Hence, these passive mobs are the rarest in the game.

