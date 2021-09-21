Ocelots in Minecraft: All you need to know

Ocelots are a rare passive mob in Minecraft that can be found in the game’s jungle biome. These cat-like creatures are modeled after real-world animal and have a yellow coat, green eyes, and a long tail. Ocelots are one of the fastest mobs in Minecraft, and they will flee from any players that move too quickly while near them.

Because of their speed and low spawning rates, Minecraft’s ocelot mob can be difficult for players to track down. Despite this, players who can gain an ocelot's trust will find the mob a fast friend and ally.

Everything you need to know about Minecraft Ocelots

Spawning

Ocelots spawn in Minecraft's jungle biome in groups of one or two. With every adult ocelot that spawns, there is a 14.3% chance of one or two baby ocelots spawning.

Ocelots do not spawn in jungle edges or bamboo jungles. Although ocelots are passive mobs, they spawn at rates similar to hostile mobs.

Behavior

Creepers stay six blocks away from ocelots, though creepers will still detonate if they are already within range of the player. In Minecraft Bedrock Edition, phantoms will also avoid ocelots. They will stay 16 blocks away.

Ocelots are immune to fall damage. They will still avoid falling.

Minecraft ocelots will attack and kill chickens and baby turtles. They will stalk their prey before striking and kill through a fence or door if their target is against it.

Ocelots will run away from players that they do not trust. Baby ocelots move slightly faster than adult ocelots, but they will otherwise behave the same.

Trust Mechanic

In previous versions of Minecraft, ocelots that were tamed would be turned into cats. This is no longer the case. Minecraft players can gain an ocelot's trust instead.

They can do this by feeding the mob raw cod or raw salmon. The player will need to stand still and wait for the ocelot to approach them. Ocelots will not flee from players that they trust. Ocelots that trust the player can be bred for a baby ocelot that trusts the player by default.

