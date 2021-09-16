Top 5 most common hostile mobs in Minecraft

Hostile mobs can be quite a pain to deal with in Minecraft. These mobs will always attack Minecraft players, making them incredibly difficult to deal with if spotted.

While there are a plethora of hostile mobs within Minecraft that gamers will likely interact with eventually, there are a handful that are abundantly common. Based on general spawning rates, some hostile mobs can be found much easier than others.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Minecraft: What are the most common hostile mobs?

5) Blaze

Blaze can be difficult to deal with since they spawn in groups (Image via Minecraft)

When it comes to hostile mobs in Minecraft, many of them belong to the Nether realm. Of the most common Nether mobs, the blaze is arguably the most abundant of those that are hostile.

While blaze are only found where there are blaze spawners, which are only found in Nether fortresses, they almost always spawn in groups. If a player doesn’t kill the blaze, there will surely be tons of them all at once as multiple of them spawn.

4) Creepers

A creeper in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Creepers are considered the most well-known Minecraft mob. This is partly because of their unique and distinctly recognizable design and partly due to how common the mobs are in Minecraft worlds.

At nighttime in the Overworld, players are sure to encounter a few creepers. Creepers do not die in the sunlight, so once they have been spawned, they typically stay present until killed.

While creepers are common, they are one of the few sources of gunpowder in Minecraft survival mode, and without a creeper farm, gunpowder can be a bit tedious to collect over time.

3) Spiders

Spiders are pretty common in the Overworld (Image via Minecraft)

Spiders are yet another mob that spawn in abundance during the nighttime. While spiders can be difficult to deal with, just like any other hostile mob, they can provide great resources like spider eyes and string when killed.

There are also variants of the spider mob called cave spiders, usually found around their designated spawners hidden away in mine shafts and caves. While the two mobs are different, this aspect still makes spiders fairly common overall.

2) Skeletons

Skeletons are quite common in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft Forum)

Skeletons can be found in many places in Minecraft worlds. They spawn frequently at nighttime, and on top of that, skeletons are also quite common in soul sand valley biomes within the Nether.

These mobs are one of the few that can be found in both the Overworld and the Nether. Naturally, this makes them much more common than other hostile mobs.

1) Zombies

Zombies in Minecraft (Image via Stanley Like Cyan on YouTube)

Zombies are perhaps the most frequently spawned Minecraft mob, hostile or not. Considering the zombie mob variants, including husks and drowned, zombies are the most common of all hostile mobs by far.

These mobs mostly spawn during nighttime as well. Since zombies are always seeking to convert villagers to the undead, zombies will spawn at a much higher rate if a player is in the vicinity of a village during the night.

