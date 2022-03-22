Top 5 XP farms to build in Minecraft 1.18.2

In Minecraft, players constantly try to make different XP farms to gain as many experience points to complete specific tasks in the game. XP points mainly come from killing mobs, smelting items, and doing other things in the game.

Over the years, players have perfected the art of making farms out of mobs and items to get loads of XP points quickly.

XP points help players enchant, upgrade, and repair their gear like tools, weapons, and armor. Though players can gradually increase their XP level by playing the game normally, they usually make a mob or item farm to gain items and XP points quickly

5 best XP farms to build in Minecraft 1.18.2

5) Kelp farm

If players need a small bump in XP and don't want to make complicated mob farms, they can make a kelp farm. This will allow them to farm underwater crops that can be smelted into dried kelp.

As smelting gives players some XP, this is used by some players to gain a few points. Dried kelp can be further used as furnace fuel, making the farm extremely useful.

4) Classic Mob farm

Many players make a common mob farm to gain loads of items and XP points. Though the process might be tricky for new players, this is a great farm to gain all kinds of items from different mobs like creepers, zombies, skeletons, etc.

This also gives players a lot of XP points as they can kill the mobs in a separate killing and item collection room.

3) Zombie Piglin farm

If players want both XP points and loads of gold, they can make a zombie piglin farm on the Nether roof. This is one of the more difficult farms to make, but it can give players a plethora of XP points and gold nuggets.

2) Mob spawner farm

A mob spawner is a Minecraft block from which a specific hostile mob keeps spawning. Players can use mob spawners to create an XP farm.

This will automatically spawn loads of mobs that can be directed to a killing room where players can kill them and collect items and XP points. This is one of the most common XP farm players make.

1) Enderman farm

This is arguably the most famous and best XP farm that players can make in Minecraft to get loads of XP levels in a few minutes. Many Endermen are present in the End realm; hence they can be trapped in a closed space and killed to gain loads of XP points and ender pearls.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

