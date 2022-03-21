Top 3 ways to kill Enderman in Minecraft

Enderman is one of the scariest mobs in Minecraft. They are mysterious, tall creatures, who somewhat resemble a player's character. They are completely black with white eyes, spawning in almost all biomes.

Killing them can be hard for new players as they are strong, but with some easy tricks, players can emerge victorious over them.

Enderman drop a good amount of XP points and ender pearls, which players can use for teleportation. They are neutral creatures and won't attack players until and unless the player attacks or looks at them directly.

Despite being strong, they have some weaknesses that players can use to kill them easily.

3 best ways to kill Enderman in Minecraft

3) Using water

Enderman cannot come in contact with water (Image via Minecraft)

One specific weakness of these tall and eerie mobs is water. Whenever it rains around the world, players might notice them struggling to stand anywhere and teleport everywhere. Hence, this can be used against them to kill them easily.

Though this technique is used by new players to evade their attacks, it can also be used to kill them without taking any damage. Players can provoke them and then quickly stand on water or use a water bucket on land. The mob will run towards the players but won't be able to catch them. They can be attacked with a sword while being in water.

2) Two block tall shelter

Enderman cannot walk under two block tall platform (Image via Minecraft)

When players see these creatures, they will notice that they are taller than most land mobs in the game. They are nearly three blocks tall and hence cannot spawn or teleport in areas with low ceilings. This height limitation can be used by the players to kill them easily.

Players can simply create a two-block high platform in the 3x3 configuration. They can then provoke the mob and quickly stand under the platform. The mob will get angry and try to attack the player, but it won't be able to. As the mob comes near the platform, players can easily swing their weapons and kill them.

1) Using boats

Enderman stuck in a boat (Image via Minecraft)

Another great trick which players have discovered over the years is that many mobs can get stuck in a boat. Mobs simply get in a boat if they walk past them, making them immobile. The same applies to these tall mysterious creatures.

Players make a boat and place it anywhere on land as a trap, then provoke the mob. The mob will run towards the player but will get stuck in the boat. After this, the mob will be helpless and won't be able to move, making it easier to kill. This trick is used by many players, especially in the End realm.

Edited by Saman