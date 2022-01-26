What is the easiest way to fight Enderman in Minecraft?

The Enderman is one of the most mysterious creatures in Minecraft. These tall and dark creatures are neutral mobs, until they are attacked or looked at. They can do a considerable amount of damage to players and can easily kill them. Hence, if players end up fighting the spooky mob in Minecraft, there are a few things they can do to gain an advantage.

With certain tips and tricks, players can easily fight the mob without taking a single hit from them. The main advantage the mob has is that it can teleport, but despite being powerful and fast, they have their limitations which a player can take advantage of. With the right items, players can use them against Enderman and kill them. Here are a few easy ways to fight an Enderman in Minecraft.

Easiest ways to fight Enderman in Minecraft

Trap them in boats

Enderman stuck in a boat (Image via Reddit)

Players can trap the mob in a boat and kill them without them attacking. In Minecraft, mobs are able to enter a boat when they walk towards it. The moment the mob enters a boat, it cannot move, teleport, or even attack the player. Players can place a boat in front of the mob and provoke them by staring at or hitting them. When the mob enters the boat, players can attack them easily.

Use the water trick

The mob can't come in contact of water (Image via Mojang)

Many new players might not know this, but Endermen cannot come in contact with water. Hence, if players use water while fighting them, they won't be able to attack or come near. Players can either stay in a water body after hitting them, or use a water bucket to spread water on land and then fight the mob.

Make a two-block tall roof

Two block tall roof (Image via Mojang)

Also Read Article Continues below

One thing that players will notice is that Enderman about three blocks tall as compared to players' characters that are two blocks tall. Hence, players can make a two block tall roof in an area and fight the mob from underneath. They can go beneath the two-block tall roof, but the mob won't be able to enter and attack them. This way they can easily hit them and fight.

Edited by Danyal Arabi