Top 5 tips and tricks for defeating Endermen in Minecraft

In the almost-infinite world of Minecraft, every gamer will discover formidable enemies and creepy monsters along their journey. Many hostile mobs are inspired by real-life horror stories and movies, such as zombies, skeletons, endermen, etc.

Enderman is one of the scariest mobs in Minecraft and was inspired by the infamous Slender Man. Endermen mobs are designed to resemble Slender Man's lanky stature with long hands and a tall build.

Enderman is a neutral mob, which means they won't attack unless provoked. Players can avoid looking at an Enderman's face to stay safe from it.

Endermen are the only Minecraft mob that spawns in all three dimensions. By defeating Endermen, players can get ender pearls, which are required to activate the end portal.

5) Make a two-block tall shelter

As of version 1.17, Enderman is the tallest mob in Minecraft. Their height is their biggest disadvantage. Players can hide inside a two-block tall shelter to kill Endermen easily.

Even though Endermen cannot attack, they will stay angry and stand right before the player. Players can use this method to farm some XP and emeralds without building a farm.

4) Endermen take damage from water

Endermen are fascinating creatures with special powers. However, they also have weaknesses. Endermen take damage if they come in contact with water.

During rain, many players have noticed Endermen teleporting randomly from one place to another because they receive damage. Players can use a water bucket to keep Endermen away.

3) Do not use projectiles

Endermen are immune to all sorts of projectile attacks. They deflect all projectiles or teleport instantly to other locations. The only way to hit them is by using melee weapons.

Players can use weapons with powerful enchantments like Sharpness V, Sweeping Edge III, etc., to kill groups of Enderman, also known as haunting.

2) Do not use Fire Aspect

Fire is the best way to kill most mobs in Minecraft, but this isn't the best strategy when it comes to Endermen. While Endermen do take damage from fire, players should avoid attacking them with Fire Aspect enchantment due to their "on-fire" behavior.

When an Enderman is affected by fire, it will constantly teleport to random locations until the fire extinguishes. Due to this, they may teleport too far, and players won't get ender pearls.

1) Use boats

At the end of the day, Enderman is just a regular mob, not a boss mob. Players can use boats to trap Endermen in Minecraft. Once they are trapped, Enderman won't teleport away even after taking damage. Speedrunners often use this trick to get ender pearls safely and quickly.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

