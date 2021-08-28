What is Fire Aspect in Minecraft? All you need to know

Minecraft has many features, one of which is enchanting weapons, tools, and a few other items. Players can benefit a lot from these enchantments in challenging situations. There are quite a few enchantments that can be applied using enchanted books in anvils or the enchanting table.

To use the enchanting table, users need to have 1-3 lapis lazuli and at least three levels of experience. However, they can only obtain the best enchantments if they have thirty experience levels.

Fire Aspect enchantment in Minecraft

What does Fire Aspect do?

Mobs start burning when attacked with Fire Aspect (Image via Minecraft)

When the Fire Aspect enchantment is applied on an item, the mob attacked with it will start burning. The target burns for eighty ticks (four seconds) when attacked by Fire Aspect I and one hundred and sixty ticks (eight seconds) when hit by an item with Fire Aspect II.

It is a great enchantment to use in mob farms that require gamers to kill the mob for food items because then the mob will drop cooked food.

How can players obtain them?

Librarians are the best source of enchanted books (Image via Minecraft)

The Fire Aspect enchantment isn't rare, and users can get it from fishing, loot chests, enchanting tables, and librarian trades. Fishing is a very time-consuming method of acquiring the Fire Aspect unless they get lucky.

The same goes for enchanting tables, but they require many more resources, and players will also need many experience levels to enchant. The chances of finding an enchanted book with Fire Aspect are meager as well. Therefore, the best method is by trading with librarians.

Gamers will have to keep breaking and placing the librarian's lectern to change its offering trades. Once it starts offering the Fire Aspect enchantment, they can lock the trade by trading with it once.

Items on which Fire Aspect can be applied

An enchanted diamond sword and ax in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Unlike enchantments like unbreaking and mending that can be applied on many different items, Fire Aspect can only be applied to swords and axes. The item can be of any type.

