Efficiency in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

Minecraft Enchantments are abilities that players can place on tools, weapons and armor to upgrade them. Enchantments make the player's equipment better and allow them to have the upper hand against entities.

Players can place enchantments on items using an enchanting table or an anvil. Enchanting tables will give players a menu with a choice of three enchantments. Players will need lapis and enchanting levels in order to use the table.

In order to craft an enchanting table, the player will need four obsidian blocks, two diamonds, and one book. Placing bookshelves around the enchanting table will increase the strength of the enchantment. There are different levels of enchantment for each ability. Some only have one, some have up to 5.

Players can enchant using an anvil by getting an enchanted book and placing it inside the anvil. Anvils are crafted using three iron blocks and two iron ingots. There are several different enchantments that players can choose from.

Efficiency enchantment is one of the most common enchantments for players to use in Minecraft. This enchantment is not only one of the best in the game, but it also helps the player out a lot in the Minecraft world.

Players can find this enchantment on both an enchanting table and on an anvil. In this article, players will learn everything that is needed to know about the efficiency enchantment in Minecraft!

Efficiency in Minecraft

What is it?

(Image via Reddit)

Efficiency is an enchantment in Minecraft that increases the player's mining speed. Players will be able to mine more blocks in a short length of time. Efficiency will allow the player to farm resources faster than normal.

Players can use this enchantment when mining blocks such as obsidian. Obsidian and Netherite take longer to mine. Players will shave off a few seconds when mining these two blocks with efficiency!

This enchantment can be granted to a player by an enchanting table or an anvil. The max level of enchantment that players can obtain for this ability is level five. Players may also find efficiency in an enchanted book located around the world.

What can it be placed on?

(Image via Pixillart)

Efficiency can be placed on pickaxes, axes, shovels, and hoes in Minecraft. Players can also place this enchantment on shears to speed up the process of mining cobwebs and leaves.

Players can place it on any rarity of the tools. These rarities include: wood, stone, gold, iron, diamond, and netherite.

