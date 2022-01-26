How to make a blue ice boat highway in Minecraft 1.18 version

One of the best forms of transportation in Minecraft 1.18 version is the blue ice boat highway. As the game has a near-endless world where players can keep exploring for hours, they might need a fast way to travel. Boating on blue ice has proven to be one of the fastest means of transportation in the game.

Although this method was not intentionally put into the game, the amazing community of players gradually discovered and invented this form of transportation. It is even faster than riding the fastest horse or even running with a speed boost or soul speed enchantment.

Ways to make a blue ice boat highway in Minecraft 1.18 version

Why blue ice?

Many players might ask why blue ice is specifically used for the highway in Minecraft 1.18 version. The sole reason is that blue ice is the most slippery for boats; hence they will move the boats the fastest.

Naturally generated blue ice in Minecraft 1.18 version (Image via Minecraft)

Although players can make a decent ice highway with other ice variants like packed ice and normal ice, they won't get as much speed as with blue ice.

However, blue ice is much rarer than other ice variants, so players can also use more common ice variants. The only reason blue ice is the best is that it delivers the most speed.

Items needed

Before building the highway in Minecraft 1.18 version, players must check and have all the essential items for the construction. Here is a list of all the items necessary to build the blue ice boat highway:

Stacks of blue ice (or any other ice)

silk touch tools to dig and mine if ice is placed incorrectly

glass panes

any type of buttons

a couple of boats

Stacks of blocks for making the highway

How to build the blue ice boat highway or tunnel

A finished blue ice boat highway (Image via u/Abyss3319 Reddit)

If players are making an underground blue ice boat tunnel, they can mine a 3X3 tunnel. If players are making a highway, they can start making a three-block wide pavement with walls.

After that, players will need to place the blue ice on alternate blocks in the middle. Alternating the ice blocks will increase the speed of the boat even more. After placing the ice, glass panes can be placed on the side walls to avoid falling off the ice while traveling.

Finally, buttons can be put on the ice blocks so that no mobs spawn on them. Remember to light the tunnel with torches if it is built in the Nether to prevent any hostile mobs from spawning.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha