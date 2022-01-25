One of the scariest places in Minecraft is the Nether realm. The hellish realm is filled with mysterious and dangerous creatures and lava lakes. Players enter the realm and venture deep to find certain valuable blocks. Many blocks in the Nether are worth gathering.

Blocks are essentially a unit of Minecraft. Everything in the game is made up of blocks, and players can find different types of blocks in different biomes, realms, and ground levels. Despite the Nether being a terrifying place, players go there to collect certain special blocks.

5 best Minecraft blocks to get from Nether

Although there are many blocks in the hellish realm, here are the top 5 Minecraft blocks to get from Nether

5) Blackstone

Blackstone in Bastian Remnants (Image via Minecraft)

If players are looking for new blocks to build their base, they can obtain Blackstone from the realm. These blocks can be found in the Basalt Deltas biome and are also generated in Bastian Remnants. As the name suggests, these are black and have the same properties as cobblestone or cobbled deepslate.

4) Nether Bricks

Nether bricks (Image via Mojang)

This block is also an excellent option for players who want a new type of block to make their builds. Nether bricks naturally generate in Nether fortresses but can also be crafted by smelting Netherrack. Nether bricks are maroon-colored brick blocks that can give a great look to any build.

3) Glowstone

Glowstone (Image via Mojang)

Glowstone is a light-emitting block that can be found on the ceiling of the realm. These blocks generate in small groups and emit light. Whenever a player mines these blocks, they will break and drop Glowstone dust.

This particular item can be used to craft various things like Glowstone, Firework star, Spectral arrows, etc. The Glowstone dust can also increase the power of any potion.

2) Soul Sand

Soul Sand (Image via Mojang)

Soul Sand is a fascinating block in the game that can slow the player down while walking on it. Other than that, the block can be used to do various things, like crafting Soul Fire items, growing Nether Warts for potions, making a water elevator, summoning the Wither, etc.

1) Ancient Debris

Ancient Debris (Image via Mojang)

One of the rarest and strongest materials in the whole game can also be found in the realm called Ancient Debris. Ancient Debris gives out netherite, the strongest material to make tools, weapons, and armor. Hence, this is the best block to mine from the hellish realm.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

