Top 5 uses of blue ice in Minecraft

Minecraft has many blocks and items inspired by real-life objects, such as stones, diamonds, and ice. Players can find three ice blocks in this game: regular ice, packet ice, and blue ice.

Blue ice generates naturally at the bottom of icebergs found in cold ocean biomes. Tundra villages can also have igloos made of blue ice. Players can craft a block of blue ice using nine packed ice blocks. It is pretty costly to make since one packed ice requires nine ice blocks for crafting.

Even though it's costly, players can use blue ice in different ways. This article informs players about the various uses of blue ice in Minecraft.

Uses of blue ice in Minecraft

#5 - Building

Build with blue ice (Image via u/Seralvalg)

Blue ice has a rare beautiful light-blue color. Builders in Minecraft love to play with blocks that have unique textures and colors. When Mojang added blue ice to Minecraft in the 1.13 update, many players created amazing builds using them.

Unlike ice, blue ice does not melt, so players can use them without worrying about torches and so on.

#4 - Transporting items

Items passing on blue ice (Image via Reddit)

Out of three ice blocks, blue ice is the slipperiest block in the game. Redstone engineers like to use its slippery nature to transport items in Minecraft. Item transporters are used in massive storage systems to transport items at a fast speed.

#3 - Fast nether transportation

Some players may not know that blue ice doesn't melt in the nether realm. Players can use blue ice to create lanes for fast travel in nether. Using boats on blue ice is among the fastest ways to travel in Minecraft.

However, blue ice is pretty costly and rare. Players cannot make long pathways unless they have an ice farm. A cheap way to make ice highway is using an alternating pattern, as shown in the image.

#2 - Faint light source

Blue ice base(Image via u/ask_me_for_lewds)

In Minecraft Bedrock and Education Edition, blue ice can produce light at level four. Players can use it to create faint light sources. Weak light sources are often used in horror builds. Players can use carpets to hide lighting beneath the floor.

#1 - Basalt generators

Last year, the nether update added a new block called basalt. When flowing lava gets between blue ice and soul soil, it turns into basalt. Using blue ice, players can create an automatic basalt farm.

Players can also use basalt to make automatic bridge builders. Since the nether realm is filled with lava oceans, automated bridge builds can be quite helpful.