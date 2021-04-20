Last year, Mojang delivered a spectacular Minecraft nether update. This update added beautiful nether biomes, mobs, and many blocks such as basalt, blackstone, soul soil, crimson and warped wood.

The players were excited about the new blocks. Basalt was among the most-anticipated blocks in Minecraft Nether Update. Jens "Jeb" Bergensten, the lead creative designer of Minecraft, talked about adding basalt in 2014, but he didn't want to add another black block just yet.

Basalt is a nether-exclusive block that generates naturally in basalt delta and soul sand valley biomes. Players can also find basalt blocks in bastion remnants and rarely in ruined portals. This article discusses some of the uses of basalt blocks in Minecraft.

Top 5 uses of Basalt in Minecraft

#5 - Polished Basalt

In Minecraft, all rocks have their polished variety. These polished blocks have a clean texture similar to the original block. Players can make polished basalt using four basalt blocks.

#4 - Bass Drum Sound

Minecraft is a fun game for all types of players, including musicians. Music artists can create 8-bit songs using note blocks. With a bit of experimentation and learning, casual players can also make music in Minecraft.

Players can create various types of musical instruments like harp, drums, etc. The instrument sounds depend upon the block below it. Place a note block above basalt to make bass drum sounds.

#3 - Smooth Basalt

Smooth Basalt is a new type of basalt block coming in the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Update. Like other smooth blocks, players can get smooth basalt by smelting regular basalt blocks in a furnace. Another way to get smooth stone is by placing basalt in a stonecutter.

#2 - Building floors and pillars

Basalt blocks have a beautiful texture well suited for building in Minecraft. Players can use basalt to make floors, paths, pillars, and walls.

Basalt blocks also produce a unique sound when a player walks over them. Due to this, players often use them to create pathways in Minecraft.

#1 - Making Bridges

While exploring nether, every player faces annoying ghast shooting fireballs and destroying bridges. Basalt has a high blast resistance which makes it the best choice for building bridges in nether.

Players can create an automatic bridge maker that builds a basalt bridge on lava oceans in nether. When flowing lava comes in contact with blue ice and soul soil, it turns into basalt. Using this mechanism, players can make automatic bridge makers and basalt farms.