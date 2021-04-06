5 most awaited features of Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs Update

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update is bringing tons of new content and features to the game.

After the spectacular nether update, Mojang is ready to revamp the caves and mountains in Minecraft. For a long time, caves and mountains were left untouched and received no new content but not anymore. The Caves and Cliffs update is adding deep caves and huge mountains to the game.

Mojang has already released many snapshots and beta versions. The Caves and Cliffs update is officially releasing in the summer of 2021.

Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs Update: 5 Most awaited features

#5 - Archaeology

Image via Minecon 2020

Minecraft players were introduced to Minecraft Archaeology at Minecon 2020. On their journey to explore the Minecraft world, players will come across archaeological sites. These structures have dirt and gravel block with hidden artifacts inside them. Players can use "brush," a new tool, to remove dirt and gravel carefully layer by layer.

#4 - Oxidation and Copper

Image via Minecraft site

Copper is the brand new ore coming in Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update. This ore generates between height level 0 to 94 and is commonly found around Y level 47. Players can smelt copper ore in a furnace or blast furnace to obtain copper ingots.

Copper has a special property to change its color due to oxidation. Copper is originally reddish-orange, but with time, it starts to turn green. Players can prevent this by waxing the copper using honeycombs.

#3 - Vibrations and Sculk Sensors

Image via Minecraft Wiki

Vibrations are a new game mechanic added to the Minecraft 1.17 update. Several actions like placing blocks, opening doors, and walking, create vibrations in Minecraft. These vibrations are detectable by sculk sensors and the terrifying mob, Warden.

Sculk sensors is a new block that generates a redstone signal in response to vibrations. Redstone engineers are excited to try this new redstone device and make "wireless" contraptions using it.

#2 - New Mobs

Image via Minecon 2020

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update brings four new mobs: Axolotls, Goats, Glow squids, and Warden. Axolotls and glow squids spawn mostly inside deep waterlogged caves. Goats are the inhabitants of new snowy mountain biomes.

Gamers are also excited about the terrifying Warden as this mob spawns in the deepest part of caves and locates players/entities by following vibrations. It is the first blind mob in Minecraft.

#1 - New Caves and Mountains

Image via Minecon 2020

Caves and Cliffs are the main themes of the Minecraft 1.17 update. There are many new caves biomes like lush caves, dripstone caves, deep dark caves, and more. Five new mountain biomes are coming to the game as well: Mountain meadow, Mountain grove, Snowy slopes, lofty peaks, and snow-capped peaks.