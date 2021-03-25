Top 5 uses of copper in Minecraft

Minecraft's Caves and Cliffs update is right around the corner, and one of the new parts to come into the game is copper.

There is a lot to expect from the Caves and Cliffs update. One of the anticipated features is the copper ore. This article will go over the addition of copper to Minecraft, along with what players can expect from it.

Listed below are the five best uses of copper in Minecraft.

5 best uses of copper in Minecraft

#1 - Copper ingots

Image via Reddit

To start any crafting with copper in Minecraft, players will need to smelt the ore into ingots. Smelting copper ore into copper ingots can be done in a furnace or a blast furnace using something as a fuel source. Sources of fuel in Minecraft can include wood, coal, lava, and charcoal.

Players using a furnace or a blast furnace must put fuel in the bottom left slot and the material to be smelted in the top left slot. The image above shows the smelting process, with the result appearing in the slot on the right side of the screen.

#2 - Copper block

Image via Reddit

Since the copper ore has been smelted into ingots, players can take those ingots to a crafting table.

Players looking to make a copper block will need to place a copper ingot in four slots to create a square on the crafting table. Due to the copper block not having any ability to craft into anything else, it is considered a decorative block.

#3 - Cut copper block

Image via Minecraft.net

The cut copper block is used to craft things such as stairs and slabs. A sure way to tell the difference between a copper block and a cut copper block in Minecraft is to look for grid lines.

The lines of a cut copper block in Minecraft are used to show the player that the copper block can be used for crafting other items.

#4 - Oxidizing copper

Image via Minecraft.net

When copper is exposed to the elements for a long period of time, it starts to turn into a blue-green color. Copper changing color due to environmental exposure is called oxidizing. Oxidizing will be shown in the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update.

The oxidizing process does not happen overnight. Copper in Minecraft will show signs of oxidizing after several daylight cycles. Players looking to prevent oxidizing can wax the copper using Minecraft beeswax.

#5 - Copper rods

Image via McBedrock

Copper rods in Minecraft can be used to prevent lightning from lighting a player's home on fire. Players can use the copper rod by placing it at the top of their house in Minecraft. The copper rod will attract any lightning within the rod range.

Copper rods have also been shown to use lightning strikes in Redstone.