Top 5 confirmed caves in Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update

The Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update is bringing new caves to the game. In the upcoming update, Mojang is completely changing the caves and mountain generation.

After the nether update, caves and cliffs are next in line. Caves are getting deeper while the mountains are growing larger. Many new blocks and mobs have been added to this update.

Caves are the most exciting part of this update. New cave biomes and formations are changing how caves used to be, and the world height level has increased to add the new caves.

Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update: Top 5 confirmed caves

#5 - Dripstone Caves

Image via Minecon 2020

Dripstone caves are inspired by stalactites and stalagmites caves in the real world. It is an underground biome filled with pointed dripstones and dripstone blocks.

Until now, players only had to protect themselves from mobs while exploring the caves. After this update, players will have to be careful in caves. Players/mobs will take damage from falling on pointed dripstones and vice-versa.

#4 - Mesh Caves

Mesh caves. You'll see later. — Henrik Kniberg (@henrikkniberg) October 6, 2020

There is very little information available on the mesh caves. Minecraft game designer Henrik Kniberg gave fans a small glimpse of mesh caves on his Twitter account.

Fans zoomed in on his computer screen to see an unusually long and slim cave system. The developer later answered fans by explaining that these are mesh caves and will be added in future Minecraft snapshots.

#3 - Deep Dark Caves

Image via Minecon 2020

Deep dark caves are going to be the scariest biome in Minecraft. Deep dark caves are home to the new terrifying mob, warden. At Minecon 2020, fans saw this spooky biome for the first time.

Players can find sculk sensors and other sculk-related blocks in this biome. At Minecon 2020, fans saw the dimming of light mechanisms in deep dark cave biomes. Light levels would suddenly drop and rise when a warden was nearby.

#2 - Noise Caves

Image via Minecraft Wiki

Noise caves blend in with the old caves and result in larger cave formations. Right now, there are two types of noise caves in Minecraft: Cheese and Spaghetti. Developers have designed the new caves to look like cheese and spaghetti in shapes.

Players can explore cheese caves using elytra since they are spacious, supported with long pillars, and rest empty. Spaghetti caves are the opposite of cheese caves and are long and thinner in shape.

#1 - Lush Caves

Image via Minecon 2020

Most fans are excited about lush cave biomes in the upcoming caves and cliffs update. This biome is filled with greenery and plant life. Players can find moss blocks, moss carpets, azaleas, dripleaf, and many new blocks in the lush caves.

These caves generate under azalea trees on the surface in Minecraft. Lush Caves are filled with moss blocks. Players can find aquifers at the bottom of these caves, which contain the new drip leaves.