With the release of Minecraft 1.18, there are loads of new biomes added to the game. As the name suggests, the Caves and Cliffs update majorly focused on mountains and new cave biomes. However, there are some biomes which are as rare as they were from the beginning.

Biomes are regions in a world that have different terrain, blocks, vegetation, and mob spawns due to certain environmental conditions. There are over 60 different biomes in Minecraft 1.18, from mixed to single type. Some of these biomes are rarer than others, each having something special about them. Here are the 5 rarest biomes in Minecraft 1.18.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

The 5 rarest biomes in Minecraft 1.18

5) Bamboo Jungle

After the latest update, the Jungle is not as rare as before, but it is still an uncommon region to find, especially the bamboo jungle sub-biome. This biome is filled with tall bamboos and occasional jungle trees. Players can get several stacks worth of bamboo from this biome and can also find pandas here.

4) Flower Forest

This is another uncommon forest sub-biome, called the flower forest. It has fewer trees and a huge variety of flowers. Due to the flowers, bees spawn here as well to perform pollination. This is a perfect biome for farming and obtaining different dyes. However, there is a new meadow biome in Minecraft 1.18 version which is similar to this one.

3) Ice Spikes

This is a rare biome which is a variation of the common snowy plains biome. The region features tall spikes made out of packed ice. They are usually 10 to 20 blocks high, with the highest reaching 50 blocks as well. No mob can spawn here other than rabbits, polar bears, and strays.

2) Eroded Badlands

Although the normal Badlands is itself an uncommon biome, the eroded version of it is even rarer. This sub-biome features tall spikes of different colored terracotta blocks that come out of the canyons. It resembles Utah's Bryce Canyons in real life.

1) Mushroom Fields

Arguably the rarest biome in the game is the Mushroom field. This secluded biome can be found as an island in the middle of nowhere. It doesn't spawn any hostile mobs, farm mobs or even neutral mobs, except Mooshroom cows. This biome doesn't have trees or grass, and is completely covered with mycelium and mushrooms.

