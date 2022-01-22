Easiest way to survive and loot a Minecraft Jungle Temple

The Jungle Temple in Minecraft is a mysterious structure in the game. As players explore the world of Minecraft and find various types of biomes, they may discover a jungle biome that can have a mysterious jungle temple in it.

In the latest Minecraft 1.18 version, Jungle biomes will generate more commonly in the world, making the temple less rare. A jungle temple is made from mossy cobblestone blocks, giving the structure an old and authentic look.

It is not as big as other structures like desert temples or ocean monuments, but it contains a tricky puzzle that may kill players if they don't pay attention.

Best way to survive and loot a Minecraft Jungle Temple

Beware of the hostile mobs inside the temple

Although it is not certain that there will be hostile mobs inside the temple, it may spawn some because of zero light level inside the temple. When players reach the jungle temple, they might have to fight with some. Beware of creepers because they may explode and destroy any loot in the temple.

Players must always carry torches and food when exploring a temple to survive. Torches must be placed to light up the jungle so that no hostile mobs spawn in the future.

Lookout for tripwires

First chest guarded by arrow dispenser (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

As players go down in the temple, there will be a lever puzzle on one side, and on the other side, there will be a long passage with a dispenser at the end. This is a trap. As players walk towards the dispenser, it will trigger a Redstone contraption, and arrows will be shot.

Hence, players must carefully observe the temple floor for any strings placed for the trap. Players can break the string carefully to delink the whole trap. This way, they can navigate through the passage to reach the first chest loot.

Lever puzzle

Lever puzzle in the temple (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

After successfully looting the first chest, players might think their quest is over, but there is another hidden chest in the temple. This chest can be found by doing a lever puzzle. So, when players go down in the temple, they will find three levers on one side.

First, the lever farthest from the stairs should be switched down. Next, the lever nearest to the stairs should be switched down and back up. Finally, the most distant from the stairs lever should be switched back up. There is no need to use the middle lever in this puzzle.

After this, players can go back up to the entrance floor and find a hole where they can find the second chest. They can also see the whole Redstone contraption of the puzzle. This is the easiest way to survive and loot a Jungle Temple.

