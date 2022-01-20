Diamonds are arguably the most popular item in Minecraft. and are one of the strongest materials in the game.

Diamonds can be found in the form of diamond ores which naturally generate underground. They are rare to find and usually generate in groups of 1-8 blocks. Players will need to mine between Y level -11 and -58 to find diamond ores. After obtaining diamonds, players can use them to craft various useful items.

After getting diamonds, there are a handful of items players can make. Here are the top 5 most useful items to craft using diamonds in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 most useful items to craft using diamonds in Minecraft

5) Diamond Axe

Diamond Axe (Image via PNGkit)

Even though th eaxe is a great weapon in the game, the majority of players mainly use it for chopping down trees. With diamonds, players can make a diamond axe which will be much more durable than an iron axe. If players want to use it for combat, it can prove to be a useful weapon as well.

4) Diamond Chestplate

Diamond Chestplate (Image via PNGitem)

As soon as players get enough diamonds, they should look to start making full diamond armor. A chestplate in an armor is the most important part as it protects the players the most. Hence, making a diamond chestplate can properly protect players.

3) Enchanting Table

Enchanting Table (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

After all the tools and armor are made, players should then turn their gaze to enchantments to get the most out of their creations. The Enchanting Table is made with 4 obsidian blocks, two diamonds, and one book. The only way for players to start enchanting their items is by making an enchanting table.

2) Diamond Sword

Diamond Sword (Image via SketchFab)

Players will always want a stronger weapon for themselves. The game is filled with all sorts of hostile mobs and players need to fight them constantly. Hence, making a diamond sword can help them greatly as it is one of the strongest weapons in the game.

1) Diamond Pickaxe

Diamond Pickaxe (Image via SketchFab)

As the name suggests, mining is an integral part of the game. The first thing players make after obtaining some diamonds is a pickaxe. This pickaxe can help players mine much faster. It also has excellent durability so it won't break as quickly as an iron pickaxe.

