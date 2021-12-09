Where to find diamonds in Minecraft 1.18 update on Pocket Edition (Bedrock)

Minecraft 1.18 was released recently, and it completely changed the game. New biomes, new world generation and new spawns have left the game very different. One of the biggest changes has to do with caves and ore generation.

Caves no longer stop at Y level 0 (or higher in many cases). Now, they can go all the way down to Y level -64. Additionally, ores are more frequent and the levels in which they commonly spawn has changed, too.

Diamonds are still very important, even with Netherite being a part of the game. Here's where Minecraft Pocket Edition players can find them.

Minecraft Pocket Edition: How to find diamonds in 1.18 update

Fortunately for Minecraft players, there's no difference in Java Edition or Bedrock Edition for the update and for the gameplay. The game generates the same way and now, seeds are the same, too. There's really not much delineation between the two anymore.

That goes for ore generation and diamond generation, too. Diamonds generate the same way for Pocket Edition as all other versions.

Diamonds can spawn a lot more frequently now (Image via Minecraft)

Before the update, Y level 11 or 12 was the best place to look for diamonds. Now, diamonds can be found there, but not as common. The new Y level to strip mine for diamonds is Y level -59 (and -58).

Diamonds frequently spawn there, as it is pretty close to bedrock level. Fortunately, the area in which diamonds can spawn has expanded, leaving a lot more diamonds to be found by Minecraft players.

LCraftYT @LobbyLC Can confirm normal diamond ore still generates in Minecraft 1.18, but it's insanely rare 👀 Can confirm normal diamond ore still generates in Minecraft 1.18, but it's insanely rare 👀 https://t.co/E3vHlXKNHF

Diamonds can spawn anywhere from Y level -64 to Y level 16. Y level 11 would still work, but it's not the best place to look. Additionally, caves are the best place to find diamonds now. Cheese caves are the best caves to look for, because they are the biggest and have the most ores.

Felix "Xilefian" @Xilefian Fun fact: I am now able to find diamonds in Minecraft. Prior to 1.18, I was known for having the worst diamond finding luck out of any caped player in the game. Fun fact: I am now able to find diamonds in Minecraft. Prior to 1.18, I was known for having the worst diamond finding luck out of any caped player in the game.

Diamond ores are much more frequent now, making them almost as common as iron when in a cave. Diamonds, fortunately, are significantly more common thanks to the 1.18 update.

