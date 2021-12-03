5 best ways to get diamonds in Minecraft 1.18 update

The most anticipated Minecraft update has finally been released. Minecraft 1.18 update changed the Overworld players used to know. After entering the new world, players will notice many differences in the terrain.

With the Minecraft 1.18 update, mountains now reach a height of Y 256, and caves can go down to a depth of Y -59. Such drastic changes to the Overworld generation also called for an ore distribution revamp.

The entire ore distribution of the Overworld has now changed. This change has also affected diamond ore generation, one of the most valuable resources in Minecraft.

This article lists the five best methods to get diamonds in Minecraft.

Ways to get diamond easily in Minecraft 1.18 update

5) Buried treasure chests

Buried treasure chest (Image via Minecraft)

In Minecraft 1.18 update, players will discover massive ocean biomes filled with underwater structures like shipwrecks. Players can easily get access to treasure maps and locate a buried loot chest filled with diamonds, emeralds, heart of the sea, etc.

Buried treasure loot chests have a 59.9% chance to contain diamonds in Java Edition and a 46.9% chance in Bedrock Edition. These chests have the highest chance of having diamonds in Minecraft. Unfortunately, players can only find 1-2 diamonds from these chests.

4) Bastion remnants and fortress

Bastion and fortress (Image via Minecraft)

Both bastion remnants and fortress are the best places to find diamonds in the Nether realm. Players can discover many loot chests in these structures, especially in bastion remnants. While searching for diamonds, players may also find ancient debris or netherite ingots in the Nether.

3) End cities

End city (Image via Minecraft)

Endgame players who do not want to go on a mining session can raid end cities to get easy diamonds. End cities are filled with loot chests, with a 21.2% chance of containing 2-7 diamonds.

While raiding end cities, players will also find rare and valuable items like elytras, enchanted gear, gold, shulker shells, and more.

2) Exploring new caves

Snap / Willow / Hearts🎄EXAMS ARE DONE!! @hugs4bnchtrio how to find diamonds in 1.18

1. find big cave

2. find diamonds how to find diamonds in 1.181. find big cave2. find diamonds

The Minecraft 1.18 update has added massive caves that can generate from top to bottom of the Overworld. Because of new noise caves, players can find many exposed ores while exploring cave systems,

Players can explore caves below Y level 16 to have a better chance at finding exposed diamond ores,

1) Strip mining

Henrik Kniberg @henrikkniberg And here is the updated and finalized ore distribution chart for 1.18. And here is the updated and finalized ore distribution chart for 1.18. https://t.co/JAwwYnqKNB

Many players feared that strip mining wouldn't be viable in Minecraft 1.18 update. However, it still works and is one of the best ways to find diamonds.

In Minecraft 1.18 update, diamond ores are now concentrated near the new bedrock layer. As the height level decreases, diamond ores become less exposed, despite being high in number. Players will have to strip mine to find diamonds in the deep layers of the Overworld.

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Saman