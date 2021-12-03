Noise Caves in Minecraft 1.18 update: Names, features, spawn locations and more

The Minecraft 1.18 update is bringing new types of Noise Caves to the game. With the upcoming release of the highly anticipated Caves & Cliffs Part 2 update, players will experience Minecraft in a whole new way. New biomes, new world generation and much more, making the game feel brand new.

As the name suggests, this update brings loads of changes to the beloved caves of Minecraft. Caves have been the most integral part of the game's experience and with the Minecraft 1.18 update, they are getting a brilliant facelift. One of the new caves that came with the update was Noise Caves.

4 types of Noise Caves in Minecraft 1.18 update

Other than the new cave biomes added to the game, the overall structure of the caves has also changed with the Minecraft 1.18 update.

Noise Caves

Noise Caves are a new type of cave system implemented by Mojang in the new Minecraft 1.18 update. This cave system is generated by a noise generator, tweaking various characteristics of a cave like thickness, hollowness and noise frequency. There are four sub-categories in Noise Caves:

1) Cheese Caves

Cheese Caves in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

This is the largest cave type in Minecraft to date. Cheese Caves have huge open spaces, exposing many ores. These also have frequent noise pillars and are made up of stones or deepslate (or dripstone of the Dripstone Cave biome). Cheese Caves can be found in hollow mountains and underground as well.

2) Spaghetti Caves

Spaghetti Caves seen through spectator mode in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Strbreez)

The new Spaghetti Noise Caves are long and narrow, similar to previously generated Carver Caves, but much longer. Their main function is to connect other caves to the large Cheese Caves. These can be found by digging deeper than y=0, where the new caves generate, or they can be entered through a Cheese Cave.

3) Noodle Cave

A Noodle Cave seen through spectator mode in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Noodle Caves are narrower versions of Spaghetti Caves, which only have one to five blocks worth of width. They are super thin caves that also act as a connector cave between two bigger caves.

4) Aquifers

Water Aquifer in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Aquifers are caves that are flooded with water or lava. These large caves are a special type of Noise Cave that exist solely to generate water or lava bodies in caves. Players can find and explore the water aquifers above y=0 and lava aquifers below y=0. These have more changes to generate under ocean biomes or in huge Cheese Caves.

Edited by Sabine Algur