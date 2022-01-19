Top 5 Minecraft enchantments for a pickaxe (2022)

Minecraft has many important enchantments for pickaxes. As the name suggests, mining is one of the integral features of Minecraft. Hence, the pickaxe for mining also becomes extremely important for players. Every player remembers their first diamond pickaxe and its joy while mining in caves.

As pickaxes are essential in the game, they should be strong and durable. Although players will break loads of pickaxes as they progress further in the game, enchanting the tool will significantly help get the most out of them.

Enchanting in Minecraft is an extensive system and if players put the right enchantments on the tool, they can become brilliant.

5 best Minecraft enchantments for a pickaxe (2022)

Nearly all of these enchantments have their specialities and importance depending on what the players want from the tool. Here are the top 5 Minecraft enchantments for a pickaxe:

5) Silk Touch

Silk touch enchanted book (Image via Mojang)

Silk touch is an enchantment that enables the tool to mine a block without breaking them. For example, a stone block will drop itself instead of turning into a cobblestone block. This enchantment can be applied to the pickaxe, and it only has one level.

4) Fortune

Fortune 3 enchantment (Image via west-games)

If players want more materials from just one block, they can apply the fortune enchantment on their pickaxes. This enables the tool to mine more than one item from a single block. For example, a diamond ore can drop a maximum of four diamonds with a fortune 3 enchantment.

3) Unbreaking

Unbreaking enchantment (Image via Mojang)

One of the most used enchantments on any tool is the unbreaking enchantment. This increases the durability of the tool, making it long-lasting. This enchantment has three levels, each level increasing the durability by 100%.

After the Caves and Cliffs update, players may need this enchantment because of the increase in underground layers.

2) Efficiency

Efficiency enchantment (Image via u/charozard28 Reddit)

Efficiency is another excellent enchantment that enables a pickaxe to mine faster. After the Caves and Cliffs update, players may want to use this enchantment to mine quickly and find new caves or ores.

Efficiency has five levels, with the first level increasing the speed by 25% and a 5% increase after that.

1) Mending

Mending enchantment (Image via Mojang)

Mending is a treasure enchantment that cannot be applied through an enchanting table. This enchantment enables the pickaxe to repair itself with the player's XP points. Hence, this is the best Minecraft enchantment for a pickaxe. Mending pickaxes won't break easily.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

