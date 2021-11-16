5 best enchantments worth using in Minecraft's new Caves and Cliffs updates

With the new updates rolling out in Minecraft, how the game is generated will be changed forever. Players will soon be experiencing a whole new Minecraft with the Caves and Cliffs updates, with new types of blocks and extra layers set to be added to the game soon.

Minecraft has an extensive enchanting system which helps players to buff their tools and armor with various powers. These enchantments protect players, yield more loot, increase item's durability etc. As for these new updates, there are certain enchantments that will vastly benefit players.

Top 5 useful enchantments for Minecraft's new Caves and Cliffs update

5) Fortune

Fortune 3 Enchantment (Image via Reddit u/petruTzz_)

Fortune Enchanment in Minecraft is one of the most useful enchantments in the game. This will enable players to yield more than one item from one block. As the new caves are getting bigger, there are more chances to find rare ores on the surface. With the Fortune Enchanment on tools, players can get a lot more items while mining.

4) Unbreaking

Unbreaking enchantment (Image via Minecraft)

While using various tools, their durability can decrease and the tool might break. The Unbreaking enchantment mitigates this to an extent and enables players to use one tool for longer. With the new Caves and Cliffs update, this enchantment is even more useful as players can mine in huge caves without worrying about their tools breaking.

3) Mending

Mending enchanted book trade (Image via Reddit u/epicdonkey616)

Mending is a treasure enchantment that can be found in chest loot, bartering, and trading. This enchantment lets players mend their tools and armor while collecting XP points. This is a hugely beneficial enchantment from the early game as players won't need another tool or armor if they have this enchantment applied.

2) Protection

Protection enchantment (Image via Reddit)

This enchantment is a great way to enhance general protection on various armor in Minecraft. It plainly increases the strength of the armor, protecting the players from general damage. This enchantment will benefit players in the upcoming updates as the caves will be bigger with more mobs to kill players.

1) Feather Falling

Feather falling (Image via Reddit u/ChiefFox24)

With the new updates, the world generation in Minecraft will be slightly amplified and have tall mountains and huge deep caves. The danger of falling from great heights will be heightened as well. To reduce fall damage, players can use the Feather Falling enchantment on their armor.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

