Treasure enchantments in Minecraft: All you need to know

Minecraft has a vast magical world with unique creatures, mysterious realms and magical enchantments. There are some enchantments which players can conjure on their belongings with the help of an enchanting table.

But some, such as treasure enchantments, are beyond their scope and have to be found in different ways. You can't find them with an enchanting table, no matter how powerful the library is.

Minecraft's treasure enchantments

First, let's delve a little more into what these treasure enchantments really are.

What are Treasure enchantments in Minecraft

Treasure enchantments are enchantments that cannot be obtained through the enchanting table. These are special enchantments which a player will have to find in the world. There are a total of five enchantments which can be found in the form of enchanted books:

1) Frost Walker

This is a treasure enchantment which can only be applied to boot armor. This enchantment can freeze water into ice, enabling players to walk on water.

2) Mending

This is another very useful treasure enchantment which can be applied to any tool or armor. It can use a player's XP gain to mend itself to full strength.

3) Soul Speed

This Soul Speed treasure enchantment which can only be applied to boot armor. This enables players to walk faster on soul sand.

4) Curse of Binding

This treasure enchantment is actually a curse which is applied to any armor. This binds a certain armor to a player and after wearing it once, it can't be removed.

5) Curse of Vanishing

Similar to the Curse of Binding, this treasure enchantment can be applied to any tool or armor. The curse is that the item will vanish if the player has it in his/her inventory and is killed once.

Treasure enchantment books (Image via GameSkinny)

Where to find treasure enchantments in Minecraft

These treasure enchantments in Minecraft can't be done with an enchanting table. Players will just have to find means to get them in chest loot from various generated structures, like Stronghold, Bastion, Woodland Mansion, among others. However, Soul Speed books can only be found in Bastions.

They can also be found while fishing, or by trading with a high-level librarian villager. Vindicators also have a small chance of dropping a treasure enchantment book. And players can even get it out of a Piglin trading gold with them.

So, there are many ways to obtain these treasure enchantments in Minecraft, but with a very low chance of getting them. Some of the enchantments are highly useful, and some are curses.

