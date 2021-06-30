Piglin bartering in Minecraft: All you need to know

For those unaware, Piglin bartering in Minecraft is a highly effective way to collect some powerful items. In fact, players with a surplus of gold ingots are highly recommended to trade them to Piglins, as many potential items received will likely be much more helpful than those ingots.

Piglin bartering is also very underrated, as many players do not bother with it. However, the high chance of receiving hard to acquire items such as Ender Pearls or Enchanted Books should be enough to change that.

Players should also be aware of the other items traded by the Piglins.

Everything players need to know about bartering with Piglins in Minecraft

Possible items

A player about to lose their gold ingots, as baby Piglins will steal them (Image via techlife)

Before bartering with the Piglins, players should know every possible item that they can give them. All items traded and their percentages by the Piglins will be listed below:

Enchanted Book with Soul Speed enchantment (1% chance)

Iron Boots with Soul Speed enchantment (1.75% chance)

Splash Potion of Fire Resistance (1.75% chance)

Potion of Fire Resistance (1.75% chance)

Water Bottle (2.18% chance)

Iron Nugget (2.18% chance)

Ender Pearl (2.18% chance)

String (4.36% chance)

Nether Quartz (4.36% chance)

Obsidian (8.71% chance)

Crying Obsidian (8.71% chance)

Fire Charge (8.71% chance)

Leather (8.71% chance)

Soul Sand (8.71% chance)

Nether Brick (8.71% chance)

Spectral Arrow (8.71% chance)

Arrow (8.71% chance)

Gravel (8.71% chance)

Blackstone (8.71% chance)

As seen above, players can get some great items by just trading their useless gold.

Bartering mechanics

A player trading with a decked out Piglin (Image via Minecraft)

To barter with a Piglin, all players need to do is drop a gold ingot next to an adult one. The Piglin will grab it and examine the ingot for six seconds before dropping a random item on the list above.

Players must be aware that they cannot trade with Piglin Brutes, and Baby Piglins will steal their gold ingots.

If they accidentally (or purposefully) hit the Piglin while it inspects the ingot, it will take the ingot and not give anything back. Furthermore, the Piglin will refuse to barter again until it adds another item to its inventory.

Minecraft players should also be aware that bartering farms can be created, as shown in the video above.

