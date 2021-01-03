5 best Minecraft enchantments for armor

When it comes to protection in Minecraft, overpowered enchanted armor can almost make players undefeatable.

As the game progresses with time, more enchantments are being added to Minecraft that can be applied to a player's armor.

Players work incredibly hard by grinding for levels and materials for days on end, to get the best possible armor set that can be created in Minecraft survival.

With the new Netherite armor and tools from update 1.16, the armor itself is almost indestructible. It cannot be burned in fire or lava. For the most overpowered set of armor, a player should really try their best to get enough netherite for a full set.

Here are the top five enchantments that players should make sure they have on their armor in any Minecraft world.

What enchantments are on every set of OP Minecraft armor?

#5 - Unbreaking III

Unbreaking III is a staple Minecraft enchant on almost every player's armor, as it increases the longevity of the materials by tenfold.

When players have worked hard to get all of the enchantments on their belongings, it's a great idea to try and get Unbreaking on that piece of armor. It will make it easier for the player to keep that item for as long as possible.

Unbreaking III was the go-to enchant for any armor before mending came around, and even today it is still appreciated for its usefulness. It's really important to enchant to keep overpowered and beloved armor around for as long as possible.

#4 - Feather Falling IV

Feather falling IV is an enchantment that can be added to a player's boots, which allows them to fall from basically any height and not die. A player wearing boots with Feather Falling IV can fall for over 100 blocks and still not die, whereas a 23 block fall is fatal for a player without Feather Falling.

If a player were to equip this enchantment alongside a protection enchantment, they could fall for quite a bit more and still live. Feather falling is a great enchant overall. It is especially worth it for players who are clumsy or those who just prefer to risk making those five block wide jumps over giant ravines.

#3 - Thorns III

Thorns III is the best form of the thorns enchantment, and it really helps players deal out extra damage. The thorns enchant allows every hit that a player or mob gets on the person wearing thorns to also take damage.

With strong enough armor, players could just stand still and let a zombie attack them. The zombie would die before the player even took a heart of damage.

The thorns enchantment is incredibly overpowered, and is most definitely a necessity when it comes to having the best armor in vanilla Minecraft.

#2 - Mending

This is awonderful enchantment to have on armor as it improves the longevity of the piece tenfold. Mending is a must-have enchantment when it comes to almost any piece of armor in Minecraft as it keeps a player's belongings brand new as long as the player is collecting XP.

This enchantment type is more powerful than an unbreaking enchantment, as it basically immortalizes any player's equipment. All this enchantment requires is for the player to collect XP while wearing or equipping the enchanted item.

Each clump of experience will heal the item, and that will continue until the piece is fully healed. XP is really easy to collect too. Many different activities within the game provide the player with XP: killing mobs, smelting ores, cooking foods, breeding mobs, trading with villagers, and more.

The one downside to the Minecraft mending enchantment, however, is that it's an incredibly rare enchant that is only accessible through enchanted books. These books can be found through trading with lectern-employed villagers.

Many players will actually use boats to transport these villagers to their home or base as a way of relocating their mending villager to make them more convenient.

#1 - Protection IV

Protection 4 is a must-have when it comes to overpowered armor in Minecraft. The protection enchantment can be the difference between life or death for many players, as it makes a player's heart decrease a lot slower than usual.

A fully enchanted Netherite Armor with Protection 4 has a 64% damage reduction. Minecraft players, who are going for long living-streaks, should really try and invest in this armor as it makes players almost indestructible.