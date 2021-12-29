Mending in Minecraft is one of the strongest enchantments in the whole game, but it isn't easy to obtain. Being a treasure enchantment, Mending can't be obtained by an enchanting table. Players have to find a mending enchantment book in the wild.

Minecraft has a special magical element where players can strengthen their tools and armor with various enchantments.

Different enchantments have different specialities and players can also put multiple enchantments on one tool or armor piece. Some enchantments, including mending, are rare treasure enchantments.

Trading with a Librarian Villager is the easiest way to find Mending in Minecraft

The easiest way to get Mending enchantment in Minecraft is through a Librarian Villager. Librarians are arguably the most useful villager in the game. They can give all types of treasure enchantment books, including Mending.

When players first interact with a Librarian, they will have a particular trade list that may or may not have a Mending enchantment book. The trick is to trap these Librarians in a closed space with a lectern block.

After the lectern block is broken and placed again, the villager loses the Librarian job and gets it back. This process essentially changes the trades of the Librarian. It can be repeated multiple times, until players gets a Mending enchantment book trade.

As soon as the Librarian offers a Mending enchantment book trade, players will have to lock the Librarian to that particular trade. This can be done by trading paper with them for emeralds. Once the Librarian is locked to that trade, he will always have a trade for mending enchantment books.

Players can also lower the cost of a mending enchantment book by turning the Librarian into a zombie and then curing him repeatedly. This will result in bringing the cost of all the trades down to 1 emerald.

There are other ways to find Mending enchantment in Minecraft like looting treasure chests and fishing. Players might find the rare enchantment through these methods but it can take a lot of time.

