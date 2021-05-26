Top 5 uses of mending in Minecraft

One of the best features of Minecraft is the ability to enchant items. There are tons of enchantments available to players through natural means: exchanging the players XP and lapis lazuli.

However, there are certain enchantments that don't come naturally and these are called treasure enchantments. Mending is considered a tresaure enchantment, meaning it can only be obtained from chests, fishing, raids or trading.

In Minecraft, mending is an enchantment that restores the durability of an item using XP. Meaning, each time the player gains experience by killing mobs or mining certain items, the XP that is earned will automatically be used to repair any damaged tools, weapons or armor that the player currently has equipped. If there is any XP left over after the damaged items are repaired, the XP will go to the experience bar.

Below are a few examples of the perfect mending usage in Minecraft.

Uses for mending in Minecraft

5) Enchanting Miscellaneous Items

Mending can be used to enchant miscellaneous items such as flint and steel, carrot on a stick and the elytras. Items such as flint and steel are rather easy to obtain through mining, so most players won't apply mending to these items.

However, items such as elytras are rather rare, only occurring in End ships, which is a ship floating off of some End cities in the outer End. Applying the mending enchantment can prove to be very useful, seeing as elytras are a rare commodity.

4) Enchanting Tools

A diamond pickaxe and lapis lazuli in an enchantment table (via Dummies)

Like flint and steel, tools can be somewhat easy to obtain, as Minecraft provides tool making material like wood and stone in the early stages. Wood, stone and iron are quite readily available to the player, but items such as diamonds and netherite can be difficult to find.

Mending can be applied to axes, pickaxes, hoes, shovels, shears and fishing rods. While it may not be as valuable to put mending on things such as wood and stone tools, it can be quite useful to put on other tools, like pickaxes because Minecraft is unbeatable without one. This way they will not break and the player can save both time and resources by not having to recreate tools.

3) Enchanting Armor

A skeleton donning enchanted armor (via Reddit)

Armor is one of the most valuable items in Minecraft that can determine the fate of the player. Without armor, there are things the player would not be able to survive, such as fighting mobs or taking on the end.

This being said, armor such as helmets, chest plates, leggings, boots, shields and turtle shells can all have the mending enchantment applied to them. Much like enchanting tools, players have to determine what is most important to them in terms of materials.

Leather and gold armor are easily obtainable, though creating iron, diamond or netherite armor takes lots of material, and if players do not want to continuously go out and search for materials each time their valuable armor breaks, investing in a mending enchantment might prove to be very useful.

2) Enchanting Weapons

A trident with it's enchantments listed (via Codakid)

Much like armor, weapons are critical to a player's survival in Minecraft. Weapons are used almost constantly, whether it be fighting mobs or harvesting animals in order to get food. Players can, of course, use their fists to tackle easy foes, but the likelihood of survival would be pretty low.

Weapons that can have the mending enchantment are swords, bows, crossbows and tridents. However, if bows have the infinity enchantment, mending cannot be applied.

1) Enchanting items with prior enchantments

Items can be enchanted with a plethora of enchantments, and sometimes, items can carry a combination of amazing enchantments, such as fortune (at differing levels), efficiency (at differing levels), silk touch and so many more valuable enchantments.

Applying mending to an enchanted item can prove quite useful, especially because losing an item with tons of great enchantments is quite unfortunate, especially if you're playing Minecraft on hardcore mode.

