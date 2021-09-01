What are the uses of a lectern in Minecraft?

Minecraft is home to many blocks and items, many of which players can craft on a crafting table. Lecterns are a handy item that they can obtain by crafting and from village houses.

They were added to the game in the 1.10 update released on June 8, 2016. To craft them, gamers will need one bookshelf and four wooden planks. They can be of any type, but all four must be the same plank.

Uses of lecterns in Minecraft

Job site block

A librarian in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Lecterns are a job site block for librarians. Such blocks can be used to turn unemployed villagers (except nitwits) into librarian villagers. Librarians are among the best traders in Minecraft that offer enchanted books with rare enchantments like mending.

The best part about librarians is that players do not need to level them up to get rare enchantments. They can simply convert a villager into librarians and start trading enchanted books.

If the librarian does not offer the enchantment that users desire, they can break and place its lectern to change its offer. They can do this as many times as needed, as long as they haven't traded with the librarian before.

Placing written books

A book placed on a lectern (Image via Minecraft)

Lecterns are often used in multiplayer servers to leave a message for others. Minecrafters can do this by writing in a book and placing it on the lectern.

To create a book with a message inside, they need a book and quill. They can craft it on the crafting table using one ink sac, one regular book, and one feather.

Redstone signal

It may not look like it, but lecterns can be used in redstone contraptions as well. They will emit a full-strength redstone signal when users turn a page on the book placed on it.

Lecterns are often used to make hidden doors, entrances, and adjustable enchanting tables.

Also read: Villager trading hall in Minecraft - Everything players need to know

Like and follow Sportskeeda Minecraft Facebook page for more news and info!

Edited by Ravi Iyer