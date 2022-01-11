One of the most integral parts of Minecraft is the various types of mobs. The game has over 70 mobs, all having different traits of their own. Out of them, a few mobs are the most dangerous and feared in the game.

Mobs are A.I. living entities with different appearances and behaviors. Overall, there are 3 types of mobs: passive, neutral, and hostile. Hostile mobs are programmed to attack the players as soon as they see them. Many hostile mobs are easy to tackle, but some are the most menacing.

Top 5 most dangerous Minecraft mobs as of 2022

Although nearly all hostile mobs are dangerous, here are the five most dangerous ones as of 2022:

5) Creeper

Creeper (Image via Minecraft)

Creepers are one of the oldest mobs in the game and are considered the most annoying ones. These silently sneak up to the player and explode, causing a great deal of damage. Hence, these are dangerous to every player, beginner or experienced.

4) Evoker

Evoker (Image via MinecraftWiki)

Evokers are another dangerous mob in the game which only spawns in Woodland Mansions and Raids. These are magical Pillagers who can summon pesky vexes and fangs to attack the players from a distance. They are tough to kill and difficult to tackle.

3) Piglin Brute

Piglin Brute (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Unlike Piglins, the Piglin Brutes are downright hostile and can attack the players with their ax, dealing a lot of damage. This dangerous mob only spawns in Bastian Remnants and is much more potent than Piglins.

2) Ender Dragon

Ender Dragon (Image via CurseForge)

Ender Dragon being the final boss mob, is one of the most dangerous mobs in the game. This colossal dragon only spawns in the End realm. Ender Dragon heals with End Crystals on the Obsidian towers and attacks players by swooping down on players and throwing the dragon's breath on them.

1) Wither

Many players have crowned the Wither to be the most dangerous mob in the game, ahead of the Ender Dragon.

Wither (Image via Mojang)

Wither is another boss mob in the game which has to be manually summoned by the players themselves. Withers can fly and shoot explosive wither skulls towards the players. It is the strongest mob in terms of health points.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

