Top 5 Minecraft mobs useful for survival

The world of Minecraft is filled with a plethora of creatures, from natural farm animals to mysterious elemental beings. When new players enter a Minecraft world, they can be overwhelmed by the game's different entities.

Minecraft mobs are of all types, some aggressive while others are harmless from whom players can get useful items. Being a survival game, Minecraft players can die from hunger or be trapped in a dangerous location with hostile mobs. By keeping certain mobs and taking advantage of their utility, players can survive in the wild with relative ease. There are a few mobs in Minecraft which are important for survival for any player, be it new or experienced.

5 best Minecraft mobs for survival

Although there are over 70 mobs in the game, there are a few of them which can help players survive the game. Here are the top 5 Minecraft mobs for survival:

5) Wolves

A tamed Wolf and Cat (Image via Minecraft)

Wolves are one of those mobs which players keep for psychological and emotional reasons. With players being mostly alone in the vast world of Minecraft, wolves can be tamed to make faithful pets. Besides being great company, tamed wolves will even defend the player in case of an attack.

4) Horse

Horses (Image via Minecraft)

Horses can prove to be a great ally for players looking to travel and explore. Once tamed, players can ride horses to navigate faster throughout the world. These useful mobs can help players traverse difficult terrain and help conserve their energy.

3) Cow

Cows (Image via Minecraft)

Cows are one of the most common passive mobs in Minecraft, and provide great utility to players. They can be killed to obtain beef, which can be cooked and consumed for survival in the game. When killed, they may also drop leather which can be used to craft various useful items.

2) Sheep

Sheep (Image via Minecraft)

When new players enter the game for the first time, they will need sheep to survive. The primary reason for this is the requirement of sheep's wool to make a bed, so players can sleep to skip the night. Being one of the most important mobs early in the game, sheep also drop raw mutton which can be cooked and eaten.

1) Pig

Pigs (Image via Minecraft)

Pigs are arguably one of the most important mobs in the game, purely because they are the best source of food for the players. Pigs are commonly found in the overworld and drop raw pork that can be cooked and consumed. Cooked porkchops are the most filling food item in the game (except golden apples).

