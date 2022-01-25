How to teleport in Minecraft 1.18 version

In the vast world of Minecraft 1.18, players will be eager to explore all types of new biomes and structures by roaming around the world. However, there is an easier and quicker way to reach a particular place, with the help of the teleport command.

Commands are lines of code which the players can input into the game's console to perform certain tasks. These commands can only be inserted and executed if the players have cheats enabled in their world, or if they are in creative mode.

The teleport command is a well-known command in Minecraft 1.18 as this allows the players to reach any destination almost instantly. Here's a guide on how to properly execute the teleport command in Minecraft 1.18.

How to use the teleport command in Minecraft 1.18

Whenever players will need to use this command in Minecraft 1.18 version, they need to meet at least one of the following criteria:

Players have to be in creative mode

Players must have cheats enabled in their survival mode world,

Players must be an operator if using it in server

There are a few ways to use the teleport command, whether players need to go to a biome, structure or random coordinates. With this command, players can also send other players to particular coordinates.

Finding the destination coordinates

First and foremost, players will need to find the coordinates to the biome or structure they want to teleport themselves or another player. To find this, they will have to first use the locate command.

Locating a biome's coordinates (Image via Minecraft)

Players will need to open the chat box to type the command then type '/locate' or '/locatebiome' along with whatever structure or biome in Minecraft 1.18 version they want to go to. A list will pop up where players can select their desired location. Once they hit enter, the game will find the place and give out its coordinates. With the coordinates, players can then use the teleport command.

Teleporting to a biome or structure

Teleport command executed (Image via Minecraft)

After getting the coordinates, players can type '/tp', then enter the player's name who will teleport, then enter the coordinates given by the game. Players can also just click the coordinates given in the chat to automatically form the command. Once the command is complete and there are no red errors, the command will execute and teleport the player to the desired coordinates.

Teleporting another player

Also Read Article Continues below

With the same teleport command, players can teleport other players to desired coordinates, or near another player. This works well on servers because players can just teleport near another player without them having to find each other. Simply type the same command, but instead of the coordinates, type the player's name who will teleport to the same location.

Edited by Danyal Arabi