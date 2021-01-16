Minecraft players can track, find, and remember precise locations inside of a game world by utilizing coordinates.

Getting lost in Minecraft is an unfortunate occurrence that can happen to players from time to time. In order for a player to find their way back to familiar surroundings, they can use coordinates.

Coordinates allows players to share and keep track of exact locations in any given game world. Unfortunately, coordinates are not enabled by default when someone is playing Minecraft on their mobile device. Luckily, turning them on is actually rather simple once a player knows how to do it.

This article breaks down how to show coordinates in-game while playing Minecraft on an Android device.

How to show coordinates in Minecraft Bedrock Edition on Android

There are two main ways that players are able to enable coordinates to be displayed in Minecraft on mobile deivces. Both of these methods will work across all devices that Minecraft Bedrock Edition is played.

This means that players can use the same methods outlined in this article on their phone, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, or any other device that runs Minecraft Bedrock Edition. Minecraft for mobile devices was formerly officially known as Pocket Edition, but these days that version of the game falls under the Bedrock Edition umbrella.

Players can enable coordinates to show in their game world right on the world creation screen. All they have to do is scroll down to the world options section, and then move the slider to on for enabled.

Enabling show coordinates in Minecraft Bedrock Edition. (Image via Minecraft)

This method works great for players who are just starting a new world or about to log in to one. However, players can also toggle coordinates to show while they are already in-game playing.

The command to enable coordinates to be shown in Minecraft Bedrock Edition. (Image via Minecraft)

Players will just need to type in the command "/gamerule showcoordinates true" and cooridnates will be toggled on. Players should be sure to type this command exactly, or else the command will not work.

Coordinates successffully toggled on in Minecraft Bedrock Edition. (Image via Minecraft)

When players have been successful with enabling coordinates, they will be shown on the screen and a notification will pop up to inform the player of the change.

That's all there is to it, that is two simple ways to show coordinates while playing Minecraft Bedrock Edition. Best of luck to players in their Minecraft adventures!

