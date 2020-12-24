A beginner's guide to changing usernames in Minecraft

Minecraft Java Editions players can change their Minecraft username by accessing their account page.

People will inevitably make mistakes during their lives or desire to make a change. Minecraft players may at some point desire to change their in-game username to be different from the one they initially chose.

Luckily, players of Minecraft Java Edition can change their in-game username once every 30 days. To change a Minecraft username, players will need to access their account page and request a username change.

This article will be breaking down how players can change their Minecraft username.

How to change Minecraft usernames for Java Edition on PC/Mac

This guide will only be discussing how to change Minecraft usernames for Java Edition on PC/Mac specifically. Console players on Bedrock Edition have their usernames tied to their Xbox gamer tag or Sony PSN ID. They will need to change those specific usernames instead, and can not simply change their Minecraft specific username.

Players should keep in mind that they will only be allowed to change their Minecraft username once every 30 days. After a username has been changed, players will be required to wait out that time period before submitting for another username change.

Advertisement

Minecraft players can change their in-game username by changing their Minecraft profile name. To change a Minecraft profile name, players will need to access the official Minecraft website on a web browser.

The login page for Minecraft.net (Image via Minecraft.net)

From there, players will need to log in using their account information.

The button to change a Minecraft profile name is indicated by a blue box in this image. (Image via Minecraft.net)

After logging in and accessing their account profile page, players should scroll towards the bottom of the web page. There, a player's current profile name will be displayed and can click the change button to change it.

Advertisement

After players have selected that they wish to change their profile name, they will be prompted to provide a new one. (Image via Minecraft.net)

After clicking on change, players will be prompted to provide a new profile name. These names are required to be 3-16 characters in length and can't contain any spaces. Allowed characters are A-Z in both upper and lower case, the numbers 0-9, or an underscore.

All a player needs to do from here is pick their new name and select the "change profile name" button. If the username that players have selected is unique, their profile name will be successfully changed.

Important Note: After a player has successfully changed their profile name, they may need to log out of the launcher and then relog back in. Players who do not do this sometimes face complications will being able to access online servers.