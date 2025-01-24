4 Minecraft collaboration DLCs we would love to see

Minecraft has been reliant on add-ons and mods for a while and already teamed up with many famous franchises. Recent collaborations with Sonic the Hedgehog, Hello Kitty, and Avatar have shown how seamlessly Minecraft can adapt to iconic worlds.

These DLCs have turned the game into something akin to the gaming version of LEGO partnering with every big name imaginable. It’s a win-win for both Minecraft and the franchises involved, and we’re here to dream up the next big team-ups.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal opinions and unrestrained enthusiasm.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

4 Minecraft collaboration DLC ideas

1) Lord of the Rings DLC

One of the most legendary fantasy franchises (Image via Warner Bros.)

Middle-earth in Minecraft? Yes, please! The Shire’s cozy hobbit holes, Rivendell’s elegant Elven architecture, the Mines of Moria, and the fiery Mount Doom, all would be so cool when rendered in glorious blocky format.

Trending

To Embark on a journey following the Fellowship’s quest to destroy the One Ring is every fantasy fan’s dream. Side quests could be included to extend the story and make the world more lively. The DLC could even let you battle orcs, wargs, and the dreaded Balrog.

Sure, fan-made mods have tried their hand at recreating Tolkien’s masterpiece, but an official DLC complete with licensed character designs and references from both the books and films would be the true one DLC to rule them all.

2) The Legend of Zelda mash-up pack

Minecraft could learn a lot of things from Zelda (Image via Nintendo)

It is about time Hyrule joined the party. A Zelda DLC would bring players into the land of Hyrule. During the Wii U era, Mojang partnered with Nintendo to create a Super Mario mash-up pack. Now that Nintendo Switch 2 was announced a new free DLC could be added.

Players could wield the Master Sword, defend themselves with the Hylian Shield, and use the Hookshot to swing across. Picture this: exploring Hyrule Castle, solving dungeon puzzles, and battling mobs of blocky Bokoblins and Lynels. You could even tame Epona and gallop through fields with the Minecraft sun setting behind you.

The DLC could also sprinkle in easter eggs from Zelda’s lore, maybe a hidden chamber where you can hear the infamous “Hey! Listen!” echoing faintly.

3) Kingdom Hearts DLC

Kingdom Hearts is one of the biggest crossover franchises (Image via Square Enix)

If there’s a franchise that’s already built for collaborations, it is probably Kingdom Hearts. Directed by Tetsuya Nomura, this series is already a mash-up pack of Disney magic and Final Fantasy flair. Now imagine that chaos in Minecraft form.

Players could wield a blocky Keyblade, hop between blocky Disney worlds, and take on Heartless mobs. Traversing Disney-inspired Minecraft biomes would be cool. Square Enix characters like Cloud Strife could pop in for dramatic cameos, too.

For those new to Kingdom Hearts (welcome to the confusion), the DLC could simplify the labyrinthine plot into a digestible, blocky adventure. Because nothing says accessible like Sora’s spiky hair and Donald Duck yelling spells at you.

4) Pokémon DLC

The biggest two games collaborating would be cool (Image via Game Freak)

Two colossal franchises, one epic crossover. A Pokemon-themed Minecraft DLC would undoubtedly be welcomed by fans of both series. While fan mods like Cobblemon and Pixelmon have scratched the surface, an official collaboration would crank up the quality and include exclusive features.

Imagine exploring biomes teeming with wild Pokemon. Forests filled with grass-types, volcanic regions crawling with fire-types, and oceans brimming with water-types could make exploration feel like stepping into a blocky Pokémon world.

Players could craft Poké Balls, build their Gym, and battle trainers to earn badges. Perhaps the DLC could recreate one of the series’ iconic regions, like Kanto or Johto, in glorious voxel detail. And of course, the crowning feature: a Pikachu that’s just a cube with ears. Adorable and electrifying.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!