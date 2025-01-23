Minecraft fan shares interesting concept idea for a new food item 

Minecraft fans are always coming up with brand-new ideas to improve the game. Recently, a Reddit user named u/chilipizdec shared an interesting concept for a new food item called "glow berry pie." This idea has sparked a lot of excitement and discussions among the Minecraft community.

According to u/chilipizdec, the Minecraft recipe for glow berry pie includes glow berries, sugar, and eggs. The user who posted explained that they based this recipe on the one for pumpkin pie in the game.

Many fans liked this idea as it would make glow berries more useful in the game. Other Minecraft fans quickly joined the discussion. One user, u/Extra-Garage6816, said the idea was "dope" and praised the pie’s texture.

Fans discuss the new idea and how it could work inside the game (Image via Reddit/u/chilipizdec)

Another user, u/ndbickmore, joked that they would eat the glow berry pie, while u/Select_Team_6863 mentioned they might use it as a lamp. This led to even more ideas and suggestions. u/MasterKinder proposed that the pie could be placed in the world and emit light, just like glow berries do.

Redditors have a humorous exchange about the recipe (Image via Reddit/u/chilipizdec)

There was a funny moment when u/Patient_Material_657 said that wheat should be part of the recipe. u/chilipizdec clarified that the pumpkin pie recipe doesn’t use wheat, so they didn’t include it in the glow berry pie. In response, u/Patient_Material_657 admitted they were thinking about real-life recipes, where wheat is commonly used.

A lot of Minecraft players shared so many ideas for the game. Glow berries are one of the coolest-looking vegetation in the game and giving them more practical uses is a good idea.

Everything you need to know about glow berries in Minecraft

Glow berries need more uses in the game (Image via Mojang Studios )

Glow berries are already in Minecraft but their uses are limited. They grow on cave vines, which hang from ceilings in lush cave biomes. When glow berries grow on cave vines, they radiate light with a brightness level of 14. You can plant glow berries on the bottom of most blocks to grow cave vines.

The vines grow downward, and each vine can extend up to 26 blocks. Glow berries can be used to breed foxes, and they also speed up the growth of baby foxes by 10%. In Bedrock Edition, cave vines are considered an item on their own. In Java Edition, the glow berry is the main item.

Glow berry pie would make glow berries more useful and add variety to the game’s food items. Plus, if the pie could be placed as a light source, it would combine functionality with decoration. This feature could make it a favorite among players who love building and designing their worlds.

