What are the easiest commands to use in Minecraft?

Dating back to its early days, Minecraft has always contained a huge collection of console commands that players can execute with cheats enabled.

These commands are wide-ranging and possess many different functions. From summoning entities to teleporting players to changing how chunks load, commands can be a huge help and a lot of fun.

However, some commands can be really complex in their syntax and are not always easy to enact. The good news is that there are more than a few commands that are also incredibly simple to use and are still very helpful in-game without needing too much knowledge about syntax.

Minecraft: Most helpful and simple commands to use

/Teleport and /Tp

Teleport commands can move entities to designated individuals or coordinates (Image via Mojang)

With just a backslash, a player or entity name, and some XYZ coordinates, players can use Minecraft's teleport or "tp" command to instantly move entities from one location to another.

Entities include mobs as well as players, so this command has a lot of utility and doesn't require a ton of knowledge to use as long as players are familiar with how coordinates work. If players don't want to use coordinates, they can also teleport entities to each other, like teleporting to a friend nearby if they need help.

Time Set

As the name implies, Time Set determines the time of the game world (Image via Mojang)

In a few short words, Minecraft players can set the time of their world or server instantaneously. This can be incredibly helpful for when night falls and players are attempting to avoid hostile mobs or when they need better vision.

By typing "/time set" and then a time like noon, night, or day, players can set their world's time to their liking. Time will continue to pass, however, so players shouldn't expect their world to stay locked in eternal morning or night. That would require other commands!

Game Mode

Game Mode commands can help switch a world's active game mode without changing settings or opening LAN (Image via Mojang)

Changing a game mode in a Minecraft world can be fun when players want to take a break from the one they're currently enjoying. Sometimes getting mobbed by enemies in Survival mode is nice, but it can be just as fun to switch to Creative Mode and just do some carefree building.

Thanks to the /gamemode command, Minecraft players can change the world or players' particular game mode between Survival, Creative, or Adventure modes. It can be used world/server-wide or just for a handful of players, it's all up to who executes the initial command. No need to open a world to LAN in single-player or edit settings in the main menu, the /gamemode command has players covered.

