Top 5 uses of water buckets in Minecraft

Water buckets are items that have been around Minecraft since early June of 2010. In the beginning, buckets could only pick up water and lava and had fewer uses than what it has now.

Minecraft has grown dramatically over the past 11 years, which means new uses and features have been added to the resources in the game, like adding more uses to a water bucket for example.

In this article, players will learn the top 5 uses for water buckets in Minecraft.

5 most common uses for water buckets in Minecraft

Obsidian

Blocks of crying obsidian (Image via Minecraft)

Getting Obsidian is one of the main uses for water buckets in Minecraft. Players will need obsidian to create a Nether portal that grants them access to the Nether where they can find tons of cool resources.

The only way for players to get obsidian without finding it around the Minecraft world as treasure or near a broken portal, is to create it. Obsidian is one of the easiest blocks to create.

All players will need to do is pour water onto lava using a water bucket, then the lava will turn into obsidian. Players will need at least a diamond pickaxe to mine the blocks. These blocks also take forever to mine so players should be aware of that.

Preventing fall damage

Waterfall that can be used to prevent fall damage (Image via Minecraft)

When a player falls into water, they will not take any fall damage. Sometimes players will use water buckets to pour a water trail down a ravine to enter it safely.

If there is a lot of water in a ravine, players can jump from the top of the ravine into the water pool at the bottom. However, this can be very dangerous and if the player misses the water pool they will die from fall damage.

By carrying a water bucket and using it just before landing, players can escape significant fall damage.

Catching fish

Bucket of fish in the players inventory (Image via Minecraft)

Water buckets can be used to catch and hold fish to create a bucket of fish in Minecraft. This method is how players can tame the new axolotl mobs in the game. Axolotls can be tamed simply by just scooping them up in a bucket.

Players can also breed axolotls by using buckets of tropical fish. Players can catch tropical fish inside of water buckets and use them to breed the new mobs.

Cauldrons

Cauldron full of water (Image via Minecraft)

A single water bucket can be used to fill up a cauldron in Minecraft. Cauldrons are a block that can be used to hold water, lava, powdered snow, potions and more.

Cauldrons can be used to irrigate farmland and sugarcane as if they are a waterlogged block.

Elevator

Waterfall going from the top of a ravine to the bottom (Image via Minecraft)

Players can use a water bucket to make a water trail, sort of like an elevator. Not only can players travel downward using a water trail, but they can also go up.

By emptying the water bucket and using the falling water, players can climb upwards in the water from low surfaces. For example, if there is a waterfall leading from the bottom of a ravine to the top, the player can use the water as if it was an elevator to climb from the bottom of the ravine, back up to the top rather than having to build up.

