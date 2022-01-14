5 easiest XP farms to build in Minecraft: Java Edition

Experience is a vital resource in Minecraft, facilitating the creation of enchantments and the repairing of items. It is also the fuel for Mending enchantment.

Keeping a hefty stock of experience is therefore important, especially for mid-to-late-game players who are hoping to defeat enemies such as the ender dragon or the wither.

Even if this isn't in their immediate plans, having extra XP for repairs is a good tactic in general. There's plenty of ways to obtain XP in Minecraft: Java Edition 1.18, but creating a farm for it is likely the best way to accrue a significant amount at once.

Minecraft: Top 2022 XP farms based on ease-of-build and usage

5) Mob Tower

Mob towers come in many different complexities (Image via Mojang)

Mob drop towers have been a fixture in XP farm builds for years, and the same can be said in 2022. The basic concept of these farms is that they feature a large tower, typically dark on the inside and filled with flowing water.

Mobs spawn on raised platforms inside the tower before falling into the water. They slowly float to the tower's center and fall a great distance. Once the mobs hit the bottom of the tower, they can be attacked and easily eliminated in one hit, allowing players to collect their experience and drop items.

4) Mob Spawner Farms

Obtaining a mob spawner typically requires commands (Image via Mojang)

A reliable source of experience and items in Minecraft, players are capable of placing a mob spawner in a given location and killing the mobs that it creates. However, this tactic will only work as long as one doesn't destroy the mob spawner block itself.

This method will technically require cheats to be enabled and for players to enter a command to give themselves a certain mob spawner block of their choosing (different blocks spawn different mobs).

Most mob spawner XP farms in Minecraft place some form of running water underneath the spawner block, which moves the mobs to a location where they can be corraled and taken out by the player at their leisure.

3) Zombified Piglin Farm

Zombified piglin farms require Nether access, but they can be well worth the time invested (Image via Mojang)

A great Nether-centric XP farm in Minecraft that doesn't require many materials, the zombified piglin farm is also a great way to snag item drops such as gold nuggets and ingots.

The basic premise entails digging a sizeable hole in a nether wastes biome and using a method (usually attacking the piglins) to draw them into the hole. From there on, the player can then head down into where the piglins are contained, similar to a mob tower, and kill them without any resistance.

2) Furnace/Smoker Farm

Furnace and smoker farms require almost no materials and can generate steady XP over time (Image via Mojang)

With a simple design and low resource cost in Minecraft, furnace and smoker farms are incredibly easy to use and crank out experience as long as players keep feeding them the right items and fuel.

Players typically use fish such as cod for furnace/smoker farms, but other food items work as well. The concept is quite simple: Players place items to be cooked into chests at the top, which funnel down into the furnaces/smokers via hoppers. The items are cooked and then deposited via hopper into more chests.

The process of cooking these items is what generates XP, and though it won't come in huge bunches, the experience does arrive at steady intervals over time. This will work as long as the smelting blocks don't run out of fuel or items to cook.

1) Kelp Farms

Kelp farms can seemingly run forever (Image via Mojang)

Similar to a furnace/smoker farm, kelp farms are incredibly easy to set up in Minecraft and use their own byproduct as fuel. All players need to do is obtain kelp from a nearby ocean biome, place it into the furnace, and wait as the XP emerges from drying the kelp.

Also Read Article Continues below

Once the kelp is successfully dried, players can simply place it into the furnace as a fuel source. To conclude the process, they must place normal kelp to dry everything out. The cyclical nature of the farm means the process can even be automated. Furthermore, the XP returns are excellent for the incredibly short amount of time required to build them.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul