What is the easiest way to get a blue Axolotl in Minecraft 1.18?

In the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update, Axolotls were added to the game as a friendly cute mob. They were called the cutest predators as they were hostile towards other aquatic mobs, even towards drowned and guardians. They come in several colors like pink, brown, yellow, cyan and blue. However, the blue version of these mobs are the rarest.

Blue Axolotls do not spawn naturally in any Lush Caves, making them ultra-rare to find. Blue versions of the mob are so rare that even if players try to spawn them with eggs in creative mode, they won't be able to get them. Hence, there are very few ways to get the rare variant of the mob in the game.

Easiest way to get the a blue Axolotl in Minecraft 1.18

Through a command

While this is not the traditional or natural way to find one of these rare mobs, this is certainly the easiest way to get the rare variant of Axolotl. The sad part is, the easiest way to get the mob is by summoning the mob through commands.

The command summons the rare mob (Image via Minecraft)

When players are in any world, they must first make sure that cheats are activated on them. They can then open the command text box and write this exact summon command: '/summon minecraft:axolotl ~ ~ ~ {Variant:4}'. This will instantly spawn the rare blue variant in the player's location.

Unfortunately, this is techincally the easiest way to get the rare variant of the mob. However, there is another natural way to get the mob, but it might be quite difficult as it requires a lot of patience.

Through breeding normal Axolotls

Breeding them to produce the rare mob (Image via Minecraft)

These mobs can be bred in the game by feeding them a bucket of tropical fish. Once players find two of these mobs, they feed both a bucket of tropical fish to allow them to enter love mode. They will soon breed with each other to produce offspring.

Make a custom pool to properly breed loads of these mobs (Image via Mojang)

The difficult part is that there is a 1 in 1200 chance of a blue variant of the mob spawning after breeding. This makes it quite a tedious job for the players if they want to find the rare variant in a natural way. They will have to keep breeding loads of them till they find the blue one.

A blue varient amongst all the common pink (Image via Mojang)

If players are dedicated enough, they can create a huge pool of water near their location and drop any two of these mobs. They can then start breeding them one by one until they find the blue one. This can take hours or even days to hit the jackpot, making this quite a difficult task.

Edited by Rohit Mishra